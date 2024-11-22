All Trojans

USC Trojans Wide Receiver Kyle Ford Facing Former Team, UCLA: 'I Just Want To Win'

USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford will be going through a whirlwind of emotions prior to the Trojans game vs. UCLA Bruins on Saturday. The UCLA transfer has spent time at both programs and has only one thing in mind prior to the crosstown rivalry game: winning.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) hurdles Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Flip Dixon (10) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford has had quite the interesting path through college. The former-four-star recruit started off his collegiate career at USC, spending his first three season in Cardinal and Gold before transferring to crosstown rivals UCLA. Ford would wind up only spending one year in Westwood before making the decision to spend his final season of eligibility back at USC.

Ford has had the unique opportunity of not only winning the crosstown rivalry on both sides as a Trojan and Bruin, but he now as the chance to get payback after what Ford has described as a down year in his lone season at UCLA.

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Ford (19) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ford said in a media availability session after the Trojans' practice on Wednesday that he has been itching for the opportunity to play the Bruins this year.

"I'm just trying to keep my emotions in this whole week. I think I told someone right when they blew at the end of the last game (vs. Nebraska), this was the only thing on my mind. I didn't even celebrate the win a whole lot. My mind has been focused on this, it's something that when you transfer and leave, you dream about and sleep about and now it's here. (I'm) just trying to keep the emotions tucked away until that clock starts rolling for sure," Ford said.

Ford added that he has tried not talking to his former teammates throughout the week to keep himself locked in on the team goal.

"I've tried not to because I'm not trying to be friends this week. Like I'll see you next week maybe. But I haven't tried to talk to too many of them. I've been trying to keep it just me and my team and that's where my focus is at," he said.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) carries the ball ball against Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ford added that he isn't motivated by any personal reasons this week vs. UCLA, he just has one simple wish.

"I just want to win. I mean that's the number one thing is that I want to win, regardless of any personal things I feel. That doesn't really matter cause I would never put myself in front of the team. I'm just going to do everything and hopefully everything I have on my mind helps the team in a positive way,"

USC and UCLA will kickoff at 7:30 p.m on Saturday night. The game will be broadcasted on NBC from the Rose Bowl.

