USC Trojans Wide Receiver Kyle Ford Facing Former Team, UCLA: 'I Just Want To Win'
USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford has had quite the interesting path through college. The former-four-star recruit started off his collegiate career at USC, spending his first three season in Cardinal and Gold before transferring to crosstown rivals UCLA. Ford would wind up only spending one year in Westwood before making the decision to spend his final season of eligibility back at USC.
Ford has had the unique opportunity of not only winning the crosstown rivalry on both sides as a Trojan and Bruin, but he now as the chance to get payback after what Ford has described as a down year in his lone season at UCLA.
Ford said in a media availability session after the Trojans' practice on Wednesday that he has been itching for the opportunity to play the Bruins this year.
"I'm just trying to keep my emotions in this whole week. I think I told someone right when they blew at the end of the last game (vs. Nebraska), this was the only thing on my mind. I didn't even celebrate the win a whole lot. My mind has been focused on this, it's something that when you transfer and leave, you dream about and sleep about and now it's here. (I'm) just trying to keep the emotions tucked away until that clock starts rolling for sure," Ford said.
Ford added that he has tried not talking to his former teammates throughout the week to keep himself locked in on the team goal.
"I've tried not to because I'm not trying to be friends this week. Like I'll see you next week maybe. But I haven't tried to talk to too many of them. I've been trying to keep it just me and my team and that's where my focus is at," he said.
Ford added that he isn't motivated by any personal reasons this week vs. UCLA, he just has one simple wish.
"I just want to win. I mean that's the number one thing is that I want to win, regardless of any personal things I feel. That doesn't really matter cause I would never put myself in front of the team. I'm just going to do everything and hopefully everything I have on my mind helps the team in a positive way,"
USC and UCLA will kickoff at 7:30 p.m on Saturday night. The game will be broadcasted on NBC from the Rose Bowl.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Battle: Is Lincoln Riley Starting Jayden Maiava or Miller Moss vs. UCLA?
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Five-Star QB Husan Longstreet Talks Recruitment, Flip to USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Commits To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Release: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'