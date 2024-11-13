How to Watch USC Trojans, Nebraska Cornhuskers: Preview, Prediction, Channel
The USC Trojans (4-5, 2-5 Big Ten) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4) for its homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be wearing their ‘72 alternate classics. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX.
It will be the sixth all-time meeting and the first since the 2014 Holiday Bowl between the two historic programs. The Trojans lead the series 4-0-1.
USC is coming off its second bye of the season after falling to the Washington Huskies 26-21 on the road Nov. 2. It was the Trojans fifth one-score loss this season and find themselves fighting to become bowl eligible. As a result, coach Lincoln Riley made the decision to bench redshirt junior quarterback Miller Moss in favor of redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava.
“We’re excited for his opportunity,” Riley said. “It’s not an easy decision. We’ve been a part of times in the past where maybe a position wasn’t playing well and it was pretty obvious, and that was not necessarily the case here. You could very easily not change one thing, not one play from the quarterback position this year and we could have a really good record.
“There’s been a lot of positives from Miller Moss certainly brought to our offense, brought to our team. It was a tough decision but we felt like Jayden had really been progressing and that it was time for the team to give him this opportunity.”
For a team that has become pass happy this season, having thrown the ball at least 50 times in three separate games this season, Maiava is more of a threat to use his legs. And being it’s Maiava’s first start in a Trojans uniform Riley might be inclined to run the ball more with running backs Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner. Marks has been a bellcow for the Trojans, reaching the century mark in five games and ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (97.6) this season. Joyner is averaging 8.7 yards per carry.
The off week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Trojans. Not only was it important for Maiava, but it gave USC, a team that has been plagued by injuries an opportunity to get healthy. After seven weeks of tough Big Ten play, the bye gave the Trojans some much needed rest, particularly on defense where they have been thin at certain positions all season.
“Getting some guys healthy and then getting a chance to continue to pump reps into this young talent that’s got us pretty excited and that we’re starting to see a lot of flashes from,” Riley said. Those two were far and away the two biggest benefits.”
The Trojans second bye week came at the same time as Nebraska’s. For the Cornhuskers, the off week also came at the perfect time. After starting the season 5-1, Nebraska has dropped each of its last three games, including one to the Trojans crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 16 as they search for that final win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
“They played really well early,” Riley said. “They blew Colorado out, had some big wins. They’ve really played well defensively all year.”
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is a familiar face for Riley. Rhule was the head coach at Baylor from 2017-2019 while Riley was at Oklahoma. Riley was 4-0 against Rhule during that time, including erasing a 25-point deficit in the regular season in 2019 and then an overtime victory in the Big 12 Championship Game that same year.
“Obviously really familiar with coach Rhule,” Riley said. “We battled together in the Big 12 for a lot of years. Saw the job that he did in building the program at Baylor, does a great job I think just with the culture and mindset of the group and I’ve always felt he’s been at the top of the game in terms of his ability to do that.”
Star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola’s status for Saturdays contest is unclear after exiting the game in the fourth quarter of Nebraska’s loss to UCLA with a back injury. During the Cornhuskers three-game skid, Raiola has thrown just one touchdown versus five interceptions. If the former five-star recruit is unable to go, Nebraska will turn to junior Heinrich Haarberg.
Offensively, the Cornhuskers feature a trio of explosive receivers in Isaiah Neyor, Jahmal Banks and Jacory Barney Jr. that can challenge the Trojans secondary. At running back, Dante Dowdell is a downhill bruiser that loves to run through defenders. The depth and stamina of the Trojans defense will be tested with Nebraska feeding him throughout the game.
Prediction: The Trojans are an 8.5-point favorite in this one. Maiava is a breath of fresh air for the Trojans offense, but it is still his first real game action in almost a full calendar year. If Raiola is able to play, I expect this one to be a one-score. I'll take USC to win 27-24.
