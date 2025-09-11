"Just Feels Like I Fit in Well," Commodores TE Commit Tilden Riley Speaks on Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt's 2026 recruiting class, much like this year's Commodores team, has put together some stellar performances to open this season, but none more so than 3-Star tight end commit Tilden Riley.
Over the last two weeks, the 6-foot-5, 211 lb. prospect has hauled in 11 receptions for a whopping 358 yards and five touchdowns, not to mention another score on the ground.
He is ranked as the No. 48 tight end in the nation and the No. 14 player in the state of South Carolina, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Riley committed to the Commodores in June of this year after holding offers from the likes of South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others.
He spoke with Vanderbilt on SI about his recruitment, highlighting two upcoming campus visits, and potentially a third as well. Riley said, "[The coaching staff and I] talk all the time. I'm planning to go to the Georgia State game and the LSU game, maybe one more."
Vanderbilt takes on Georgia State Saturday, September 20, and the LSU Tigers will come to Nashville on October 18. As of now, the Commodores have just one other visitor, 3-Star edge rusher Sefa Sackey, scheduled for the weekend of the Georgia State game, so Riley will be joined by at least one potential future teammate.
The two visits this fall will be his third and fourth to Nashville as he has already made the trip twice this year, once in the spring and another in the summer.
Riley spoke on how he's been able to bond with some of his fellow classmates as well as members of this year's team, saying, "I've connected with well with some of the other recruits in my class as well as some current players. I just feel like I fit in well at Vanderbilt."
Diving deeper into his relationship with the coaching staff, he said, "Love the coaches and staff there, especially [coach Brendan Flaherty] and coach [Jeff] LePak. They are all great people. My family and I feel very comfortable with everyone we've met there."
He continued, "Coach [Clark] Lea and Coach [Tim] Beck are awesome, too. I've got a huge amount of respect for both of them."
The South Carolina native also shared his excitement for how the Commodores have kicked off the 2025 season, saying, "The win last weekend was awesome. I love that Eli [Stowers] and Brycen [Coleman] both scored, and Cole [Spence] and the rest of the guys played great."
"I'm looking forward to a great game this Saturday. I really think we're gonna go to Columbia and pull out the win," Riley concluded.
Vanderbilt takes on South Carolina in its SEC opener this weekend on September 13, looking to prove itself as a true team to watch within one of college football's top conferences. So far, through two games the Commodores have looked strong, but the Gamecocks bring a lot of talent across the board to the table.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)