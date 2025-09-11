"Just Feels Like I Fit in Well," Commodores TE Commit Tilden Riley Speaks on Vanderbilt

Vandy TE commit Tilden Riley (@t_riley5) has 350+ rec yds and 6 TD's over the last two weeks



He also added a 54 yd TD rush and 2 INT's as well



Take a look at some of the best plays from his 202 yd, 3 TD performance against Thomas Heyward Academy on 09/05@VandyOnSI pic.twitter.com/KEVhKQUQXd