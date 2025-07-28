Top Commodores Recruiting Target Commits to In-State Foe
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff received a bit of unfortunate news on Monday as one of the Commodores' top recruiting targets in the 2026 class officially announced his commitment to another school.
4-Star athlete Joel Wyatt from Murfreesboro, Tennessee officially committed to Tennessee, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. He is the Volunteers' 22nd commit, and instantly one of the top players in the class for Josh Heupel and staff.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 195 lbs., Wyatt is the No. 4 ranked athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Tennessee, according to Rivals. He recently announced his decision to transfer from The Webb School to Oakland High School, making the jump in competition from Division II, Class AA to Division I, Class 6A.
As a junior in 2024, Wyatt hauled in an impressive 44 receptions for just under 900 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he is now joining one of the top teams in the entire state for the 2025 season. Oakland has won five of the last seven state titles in Tennessee, and Wyatt is now set to suit up for the Patriots.
With 17 commitments in the 2026 class currently for Lea and the Commodores' staff, Vanderbilt looks to be mostly finished on the recruiting trail for the summer and has shifted focus to the upcoming season. The Commodores open at home on August 30 against Charleston Southern at 6:00 p.m. CT.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)