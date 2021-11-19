Huskies Leave Colorado Guessing on Their Saturday QB Plan

Bob Gregory, in his role as interim Washington football coach, seems willing to try just about anything to get the team back on track, to push his players past the disappointment of losing coaches and games, and that involves tinkering with the quarterback position.

Against Arizona State, he supported dumbing down the offensive playbook and making redshirt freshman starter Dylan Morris share game time with vaunted true freshman Sam Huard.

"I think we had to do it," the coach said on Tuesday. "[To] give ourselves a little bit of a spark, give Sam a chance to play. I think it helps him, helps Dylan, the competition. I think it was good."

With Colorado next up, Gregory didn't have a definitive plan he was readily going to share when he met early in the week with the media. Yet interestingly enough, he permitted a third name to enter the equation in sixth-year senior Patrick O'Brien.

The choices in front of this fill-in Husky coach go as follows probably involve mixing any two of following:

— Stand pat with Morris as the starter, who has opened 14 consecutive games yet comes off his worst UW mistake yet, a last-second pick-six that ultimately made the Sun Devils a 35-30 winner.

— Give Huard his first starting assignment against the Buffaloes following three reserve appearances, to further shake things up as the Huskies attempt to snap a two-game losing streak and remain bowl eligible.

— Use O'Brien, who makes his return to the state of Colorado, where he spent the previous three seasons with Colorado State, and has been kept idle by the Huskies..

"We're still evaluating that," Gregory said of the coming UW quarterback order against the Buffaloes.

If nothing else, the temporary head coach needs to keep Colorado guessing and the Husky fan base entertained as this 4-6 season plays out.

Patrick O'Brien (10) sings the UW fight song alongside Jimmy Lake. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Nobody will admit to this, but Morris — one of just seven Huskies to start all 10 games— might very will be damaged goods with him and his team underperforming beyond reason, his offensive coordinator John Donovan abruptly dismissed and now his coach Jimmy Lake terminated, as well.

The 6-foot Morris just hasn't been very good for more than a half at any time this season, so maybe it's time to bring him off the bench to take some of the pressure off and lift up his production in a more limited outing.

Huard can play in just one out of the final two UW games before he gives up his redshirt season, which still seems like a needless concern.

If the 6-foot-2 left-hander is as good as advertised and eventually NFL-bound, he won't play four more seasons in Seattle. And if he's not that productive, he won't be the starter for four more seasons anyway.

People say Huard doesn't look ready, physically mature enough or confident, but it's not clear what they base that on. Nobody has really seen what Huard can do yet on Saturdays. He's played all of five series for the Huskies and directed them to a touchdown and a field goal. He moves around with a lot of finesse and the look of an elite player.

Still, he's been permitted to do little more than hand off or throw short passes. It's time to cut him loose a bit and let him throw downfield and finally put all of his talent on display.

Yet to be fair to the next coach, Gregory will choose whether to play Huard against Colorado or against WSU in the Apple Cup, and then sit him down to preserve his eligibility.

Patrick O'Brien throws one past San Diego State's Caden McDonald, Cooper's older brother. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

That leaves O'Brien, who knew all along when he came to the UW that he'd be competing against the returning starter and a 5-star recruit, leaving him with long odds to get on the field.

O'Brien has just four Husky plays under his belt coming against Arkansas State, which includes a 13-yard run, and that ultimately could be his UW legacy.

Going into Colorado, however, he is familiar with the local college football landscape surrounding Boulder. He played just 65 miles away in Fort Collins, appearing in 15 games and starting 12 for Colorado State against reasonable Mountain West competition in 2019 and 2020.

He opened nine games for the Rams two years ago, and completed 209 of 338 passes for 2,803 yards and 13 touchdowns, with 7 interceptions, in his one full season as a college quarterback.

The Huskies should play him some coming down the stretch just to thank him for providing position insurance.

"I think he's got a chance to help us, maybe this week a little bit more," Gregory said.

It's Morris, Huard and O'Brien, in any combination and in any order.

