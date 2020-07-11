Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Sean Mahone in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to safety Sean Mahone.

If you want to talk about the definition of a true breakout season, Sean Mahone's name will appear. After his first two years, Mahone rarely saw the field except for coming in for mop up duty in blow outs and primarily saw the field on special teams.

He combined for nine total tackles in his first 20 games as a Mountaineer and all of a sudden, he racked up 80 games in 12 starts during the 2019 season.

Mahone was one of the most consistent players for Neal Brown's defense last fall and continued to get better as the season went on. His coming out party came against Baylor as he registered nine tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He followed that up with a tremendous showing against Texas Tech accounting for 15 tackles.

Stellar

Mahone not only continues the momentum that he built at the end of last season, but takes it to the next level and forms a formidable safety tandem with Tykee Smith.

Standard

The standard for Mahone is set pretty high after an impressive redshirt junior season in which he led the team in tackles. A normal year for Mahone may not mean he leads the team in tackles again, but is one of the best form tacklers on the team and can be counted on to not miss many open field tackles.

Subpar

After setting the bar high for 2020, Mahone can't afford to see regression in his role. He should be looked at as not just a starter, but a playmaker on the Mountaineer defense. Not seeing him on the field nearly as much likely means he hasn't backed up what he put on the field a season ago.

