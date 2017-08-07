The Ravens will have one thing this season no other team in the NFL does: a Shake Shack in their stadium.

M&T Bank Stadium will be home to Baltimore’s second Shake Shack franchise, the team announced Monday. It’s expected to be up and running in time for the preseason opener on Thursday.

The other three major American leagues all have at least one franchise with an in-stadium Shake Shack but the Ravens are the first NFL team to host an outpost of the burgeoning burger chain. Baltimore’s other franchise is located nearby in the Inner Harbor.

Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia (shared by the 76ers and Flyers) has a Shake Shack, as do Nationals Park in D.C. and the Mets’ Citi Field. I can’t speak to the others but the Citi Field location always has a long line, so it’s obvious sports fans want to eat a high-quality burger while they watch the game.