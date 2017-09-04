eats

Mexico Just Broke the World Record with 6,600 Pounds of Guacamole

0:53 | College Football
#DearAndy: Go-to cold-weather comfort food?

The recipe for a record-breaking guacamole? 25,000 avocados and 1,000 people to mash them.

That is what avocado growers in Mexico’s Jalisco state mobilized on Sunday to break the world record for the biggest guacamole, a whopping 3 tonnes (6,600 lbs) of delicious dip made from “green gold.” The mass mash-up was part entertainment and part politicking, as growers and Mexico make the point that they – and the guacamole loving Americans – have benefited from the North American Free Trade Agreement that is now under threat from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Negotiators from Canada, Mexico and the United States were meeting in the Mexican capital this weekend to revamp the 23-year-old NAFTA accord that Trump has threatened to end if he does not get concessions to curb a trade deficit with Mexico.

Some 80% of U.S. avocado consumption comes from Mexico’s growing expanse of orchards. Jalisco has become the second biggest producer of the Hass variety in Mexico behind Michoacan state, according to producers.

More than 600 student chefs and 400 people from the rural town of Concepcion de Buenos Aires prepared the traditional dish for thousands people, many of whom came from the Jalisco state capital of Guadalajara.

eats
2017 MLB Ballpark Food Safety Rankings

The state’s governor was on hand to receive recognition from a representative of the Guinness Book of World Records.

U.S. negotiators have said they want to include provisions to make it easier for U.S. seasonal produce growers to be able to file anti-dumping cases against Mexico.

That idea has been criticized by U.S. restaurants and retailers, who say it would drive up prices.

Mexican growers of the fruit say U.S. production of avocado could not meet demand.

“The imports of avocados from Mexico have not cost one single job to the domestic industry [in the United States],” said Ramon Paz, the spokesman for Michoacan’s growers.

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters