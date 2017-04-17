Major props to Isaiah Thomas

Getty Images

It’s absolutely incredible that Isaiah Thomas was able to play at all Sunday night, one day after the death of his younger sister, let alone drop 33 points. I dare you not to get misty-eyed while watching Thomas’s emotional introduction. It was also great to see Dennis Schroeder put aside some old beef and show Thomas love.

What you missed in hockey last night

The defending champion Penguins took a 3–0 lead in their series against the Blue Jackets but you have to give credit to Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski. He took a shot right to the face, causing him to bleed all over the ice, and was still able to return to the game. He had to sit out in overtime, though, because his eye swelled shut and he couldn’t see.

Columbus coach John Tortorella said after the game that Werenski has “balls as big as the building.”

Who says print is dead?

This Texas man found $100,000 worth of Sports Illustrated magazines in a storage locker.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Brionna Wesson: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 19 Close expandIcon 1 19 Close

Say hello to Brionna Wesson, a model from South Florida by way of Texas. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

#JudgeAndToe

​What did I tell you two weeks ago? “The best part of the MLB season is going to be Ronald Torreyes standing next to Aaron Judge​.”

What a guy

A Leafs fan had a cigarette in his mouth and I talked to him: my column https://t.co/N8dEbUyE7P pic.twitter.com/sT3NZvmEfy — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) April 16, 2017

The coveted Brett seal of approval

more thrift store hopping, I'm a big fan of this mug pic.twitter.com/dfbfC2Jx5j — Jimmy Gnome (@jimmygnome9) April 14, 2017

At least he’s honest

Having a blast at #IndianaComicon or alternate title: How I paid for my Porsche pic.twitter.com/DJxIhKPclC — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) April 15, 2017

Odds & Ends

Big Brian Boyle setting up the Leafs’ game-winning goal in double overtime with a slick assist was my favorite surprise of the weekend. ... It’s been a big couple of days for cats on baseball fields. ... The product placement in The Fate of the Furious shows off some, uh, less than desirable characteristics of the cars. ... New York teens are too busy playing video games to have sex. ... I assume the overlap between our audience and the Girls audience is next to zero, but just in case... ... I can’t stop staring at these hockey beard GIFs. ... For any wrestling fans out there, we’ve got a new Facebook page just for all our wrestling coverage.

How to make your own iPhone

As if solving a Rubik’s cube wasn’t hard enough already

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.