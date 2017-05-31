Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Eva Adams; Donald Trump 'covfefe' tweet leaves world stumped
What the Covfefe?
Donald Trump's bizarre 'covfefe' tweet left everyone scratching their heads Tuesday night. And since it's 2017, Twitter was the home of many great covfefe joke (Merriam-Webster is my favorite). There were some good sports jokes, also.
Can we just start the damn NBA Finals already?
I spent 15 minutes on Slack this morning with NBA editor Matt Dollinger trying to come up with a headline for this story (which you should read), only for me to conclude that I'm sick of reading about the Finals and just want them to begin. This guy's lawn has probably grown back in the week between games. I could link to a bunch more preview content (this is my favorite), but the biggest question I have is which Cavs player thinks JaVale McGee isn't smart enough to play in the Finals.
How a catfish made its way onto the Stanley Cup ice
This is such a great story. I am now rooting for the Predators to win the Cup.
Lovely Lady of the Day
As you can tell from the past couple weeks, I met a lot of great girls at the SI Swimsuit casting a couple weeks ago. One such girl was Eva Adams, who is my new favorite St. Louisian (or whatever you call people from St. Louis) and today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
One way to get banned from French Open
Maxime Hamou, the 287th best tennis player in the world, celebrated his French Open loss by forcibly kissed a reporter during his postmatch interview. He was banned from Roland Garros for the rest of the tournament.
World's coolest grandma
A very happy 101st birthday to Irene O'Shea. Looking forward to her skydive in July.
Hot Clicks Giveaway
Workout recovery is no joke. You need your muscles at peak shape. That's why you should buy a Rolflex. As you probably know, the Rolflex goes beyond the foam roller. It can be used to replicate up to 40 massage therapy techniques to naturally relieve pain and muscle tension after a workout or day on the field. As luck would have it, I have three Rolflexes to give away and I'll send to the 100th, 300th and 500th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of the person who sent the worst Memorial Day tweet. The answer was in yesterday's Hot Clicks. Please make the subject line "Rolflex."
Good news. I'm giving away three @iRolflex in tomorrow's Hot Clicks. It's the best way to relieve muscle tension. Will post link here. pic.twitter.com/f8FYY2Y9W5— Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) May 30, 2017
Yearbook photos are the best
Yearbook pictures of rock and metal icons. pic.twitter.com/xvkwJAXiQ4— History In Pictures (@historyepics) May 30, 2017
Brett Favre is still jacked
I was nominated by @TheTimMcGraw to #Flex4Forces with @the_USO, so here are Deanna and I as one! I nominate @garthbrooks and @aplusk pic.twitter.com/5jWUDl1RfP— Brett Favre (@Favre4Official) May 28, 2017
Bryce Harper still has great hair
Odds & ends
If you like baseball fights, this minor league brawl was a doozy ... You can now own Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari's Chicago home (if you have $4.75 million lying around, that is) ... The Red Sox are holding a marathon inside Fenway Park ... Bryce Harper's wife doesn't care about a basebrawl ... The Instagram CEO says the company didn't copy Snapchat ... Robert De Niro told college grads they're "graduating into a tragic, dumbass comedy" ...Britney Spears still looks amazing after all these years ... Kathy Griffin apologized for her bloody Trump photo
Russell Westbrook takes in John Legend concert
Russell Westbrook is all of us at a John Legend concert pic.twitter.com/PMnDqO9qsZ— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 29, 2017
Joel Embiid is ruthless
Genie Bouchard vs. Swan
ROOKIES. ROOKIES. ROOKIES. 💜 pic.twitter.com/7rWHfLLOpK— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 30, 2017
May's best news bloopers
Don't Look Back in Anger (Manchester tribute)
Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.