What the Covfefe?

Donald Trump's bizarre 'covfefe' tweet left everyone scratching their heads Tuesday night. And since it's 2017, Twitter was the home of many great covfefe joke (Merriam-Webster is my favorite). There were some good sports jokes, also.

Can we just start the damn NBA Finals already?

I spent 15 minutes on Slack this morning with NBA editor Matt Dollinger trying to come up with a headline for this story (which you should read), only for me to conclude that I'm sick of reading about the Finals and just want them to begin. This guy's lawn has probably grown back in the week between games. I could link to a bunch more preview content (this is my favorite), but the biggest question I have is which Cavs player thinks JaVale McGee isn't smart enough to play in the Finals.

How a catfish made its way onto the Stanley Cup ice

This is such a great story. I am now rooting for the Predators to win the Cup.

Lovely Lady of the Day

As you can tell from the past couple weeks, I met a lot of great girls at the SI Swimsuit casting a couple weeks ago. One such girl was Eva Adams, who is my new favorite St. Louisian (or whatever you call people from St. Louis) and today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

One way to get banned from French Open

Maxime Hamou, the 287th best tennis player in the world, celebrated his French Open loss by forcibly kissed a reporter during his postmatch interview. He was banned from Roland Garros for the rest of the tournament.

World's coolest grandma

A very happy 101st birthday to Irene O'Shea. Looking forward to her skydive in July.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Yearbook photos are the best

Yearbook pictures of rock and metal icons. pic.twitter.com/xvkwJAXiQ4 — History In Pictures (@historyepics) May 30, 2017

Brett Favre is still jacked

Bryce Harper still has great hair

Cartoon by Jim Thompson

Odds & ends

If you like baseball fights, this minor league brawl was a doozy ... You can now own Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari's Chicago home (if you have $4.75 million lying around, that is) ... The Red Sox are holding a marathon inside Fenway Park ... Bryce Harper's wife doesn't care about a basebrawl ... The Instagram CEO says the company didn't copy Snapchat ... ​Robert De Niro told college grads they're "graduating into a tragic, dumbass comedy" ...Britney Spears still looks amazing after all these years ... Kathy Griffin apologized for her bloody Trump photo

Russell Westbrook takes in John Legend concert

Russell Westbrook is all of us at a John Legend concert pic.twitter.com/PMnDqO9qsZ — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 29, 2017

Joel Embiid is ruthless

Saw kids playing at the park while we were driving so I had to stop to teach them how to trust the process..... Nobody gets in my paint ha #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on May 30, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Genie Bouchard vs. Swan

May's best news bloopers

Don't Look Back in Anger (Manchester tribute)

