Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Kayla Fitz; Buster Posey wants nothing to do with Nats-Giants brawl

Andy Gray
18 minutes ago

Buster Posey is a bad teammate

In 2014, Bryce Harper hit two home runs off Hunter Strickland in the NLDS. On Monday, Strickland got his revenge by drilling Harper in the leg, and then punching the Nats star when he charged the mound. It was actually a really good baseball fight (though Harper's batting helmet throw needs work). There is one lingering question: Why didn't Buster Posey do anything to stop Harper?

Remembering Frank Deford

Frank Deford passed away yesterday at age 78. The legendary writer first joined SI in 1962 and penned dozens of memorable stories (his Jimmy Connors profile is my favorite). Many writers took to Twitter to express condolences while some of SI's top authors also shared their thoughts on the passing of a legend.

Did ESPN photoshop Tiger Woods' mugshot (and fix his hair)?

The evidence is overwhelming. The only question is why.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Courtesy of Kayla Fitz
Kayla Fitz: Lovely Lady of the Day
I met Kayla Fitz at the SI Swimsuit casting a couple weeks ago and was smitten. I really hope to see her in the issue next year. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Think before tweeting

I wouldn't say I feel bad for Terry Frei -- his Indy 500 tweet was tone deaf and something he should've kept to himself -- but it does suck that he lost his job because of it.

Counterfeit Chinese beer is really gross

I love Budweiser. It's as good as beer gets (I also could use a Hot Clicks sponsor ... hint hint), but Chinese counterfeit Budwesier ... that's a hard pass.

Worst Memorial Day tweet goes to ...

Congrats to Pitbull, who somehow made Memorial Day all about him.

Bad pun alert

He has a point

Creepy

Odds & ends

A timeline of Tiger Woods legal troubles and a look at what he's been doing since he last played golf ... The best days of the year, ranked ... Really nice story about a cancer patient getting to meet his hero (LeBron James) ... Stephen A. Smith has made his NBA Finals pick (beware, Golden State) ... Logan Morrison played catch with a fan on the field ... Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explained why he guest starred on The Bachelorette ... Adam Vinatieri has no plans to retire, even though he's 44 ... This is absolutely NOT the right way to eat spaghetti ... Here's a nice Memorial Day story ... The 10 best pranks from the MTV show Punk'd.

Bryce Harper charges mound

Worst strikeout ever

Get the tissues

Happy Birthday, Jake the Snake

Boobs in California (for the Kimmy Schmidt fans)

Speaking of...

#DoItForTheGraham @swimsuitsforall

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

