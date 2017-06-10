Cavs are down 3-1

In case you're living under a rock, the Cavs extended the NBA Finals with a weird, foul-filled Game 4 win over the Warriors. Among the fireworks was a technical on Draymond (which led his mother to conclude the refs were definitely paid), Jeff Van Gundy blasting the Kardashian curse, Zaza Pachulia swiping at Iman Shumpert's groin and LeBron's off-the-backboard pass-dunk to himself. It all added up to a 3-1 lead for the Warriors.

Falcons blew a 28-3 lead

And the Patriots reminded them of that on Friday night when they unveiled Super Bowl rings...that featured 283 diamonds.

Finals commercials

People lost their minds when Marvel aired an incredible trailer for Black Panther during Game 4. And the dumb PuppyMonkeyBaby commercial came back for whatever reason.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your Weekend LLOD is the stunning Sommer Ray (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Father's Day present

It's not as good as an actual pinball machine but this DIY pinball kit is still pretty cool.

We also compiled some of the best active wear for when the weather heats up, whether it's for dad or you, right here.

A pioneer

Sam Panopoulos, the founder of Hawaiian pizza, passed away at the age of 83.

French Open Fotos

It's stunning how many people still spell it 'Lebron'

Congratulations to Lebron James for becoming the King of Triple Doubles for the NBA Finals with 9 and breaking my record. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 10, 2017

Snoop, diehard Steelers Patriots fan

Good to see Patriots superfan Snoop Dogg wearing all these rings. pic.twitter.com/tmKgUlJlzz — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) June 10, 2017

C

Just ran shirtless for 5 miles on a public trail



A- jerk move

B- not a jerk move

C- jerk move only for mentioning the distance — Dan Stanczyk (@DanStanczyk) June 10, 2017

Odds and Ends

Draymond on Clevelanders: Not the sharpest people around .. Thad Matta picked a very interesting time to visit Butler ... Constructing the perfect 3-on-3 teams for the Olympics ... Woman went viral for helping a blind Cubs fan catch a cab ... The 5 best NBA brawls of all time ... These are the least attractive cities in America (sorry Baltimore).

Get this man free Game 6 tickets

My man just checked the wind after Ian Clark's miss and I'm in tears pic.twitter.com/yxubK3V29f — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 10, 2017

I pray this was not staged

From last night:



Don't do what this @Braves fan did. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vd1RLYTqw6 — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West

