Weekend Hot Clicks: Sommer Ray; Uh oh, Warriors, another 3-1 lead

Andrew Doughty
2 hours ago

Cavs are down 3-1

In case you're living under a rock, the Cavs extended the NBA Finals with a weird, foul-filled Game 4 win over the Warriors. Among the fireworks was a technical on Draymond (which led his mother to conclude the refs were definitely paid), Jeff Van Gundy blasting the Kardashian curse, Zaza Pachulia swiping at Iman Shumpert's groin and LeBron's off-the-backboard pass-dunk to himself. It all added up to a 3-1 lead for the Warriors.

Falcons blew a 28-3 lead

And the Patriots reminded them of that on Friday night when they unveiled Super Bowl rings...that featured 283 diamonds.

Finals commercials

People lost their minds when Marvel aired an incredible trailer for Black Panther during Game 4. And the dumb PuppyMonkeyBaby commercial came back for whatever reason.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sommer Ray: Lovely Lady of the Day
Your Weekend LLOD is the stunning Sommer Ray (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Father's Day present

It's not as good as an actual pinball machine but this DIY pinball kit is still pretty cool.

We also compiled some of the best active wear for when the weather heats up, whether it's for dad or you, right here.

A pioneer

Sam Panopoulos, the founder of Hawaiian pizza, passed away at the age of 83.

French Open Fotos

It's stunning how many people still spell it 'Lebron'

Snoop, diehard Steelers Patriots fan

C

Odds and Ends

Draymond on Clevelanders: Not the sharpest people around .. Thad Matta picked a very interesting time to visit Butler ... Constructing the perfect 3-on-3 teams for the Olympics ... Woman went viral for helping a blind Cubs fan catch a cab ... The 5 best NBA brawls of all time ... These are the least attractive cities in America (sorry Baltimore).

Get this man free Game 6 tickets

I pray this was not staged

RIP Adam West

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

