Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Alli Martinez; Young Predators fan will steal your heart

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

My new favorite hockey fan

Nashville may have lost in the Stanley Cup Finals, but a young fan named Wrigley has a message for the “Pweds.” She knows the team is sad, but they did “gweat” and she can’t wait until next year. NHL, if you’re reading this, make this a commercial now. Go Pweds!!

She said no 

A grounds crew dance during a minor league baseball game seemed like the perfect way to get engaged ... until she said no. But don't worry—it was all a practical joke.

Dumb bet alert

This Warriors fan got an awful Richard Jefferson tattoo because Golden State didn't sweep.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: Wilhelmina Models
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez :: @allimartinez/Instagram
Alli Martinez: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 24
Close
expandIcon
1 24
Close

Alli Martinez is a model who should be on your radar. And if you don't have a model radar, then just check out Alli's photos and enjoy the show (click for full-size gallery). 

Worst swimsuit ever

I can't think of anything less sexy than this hairy chest swimsuit. And now that you have that awful swimsuit image in your head, let Hailey Clauson help ease your emotional pain.

One way to spend $52,000

A pair of Nike’s self-lacing Air Mags, inspired by Marty McFly, sold for $52,000 at auction. The previous record for a pair of sneakers was $20,000. 

Paging all cat lovers

There’s a “medieval cat castle” for sale in Arizona and it’s very bizarre.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

My favorite Boston-based sneaker company New Balance just made its trendiest running shoe yet. The Fresh Foam Cruz’s streamlined design won’t sacrifice comfort for style and is the perfect summer sneaker. You should buy a pair right now. Or you can try your luck at today's giveaway. I have three pairs of Fresh Foam Cruzes, and I'll send them to the 100th, 200th and 300th people who emails me (andy_gray@simail.com) a top-three ranking of their favorite SI Swimsuit models. This is all subjective but trying to get a sense of who you like and dislike (if you dislike someone, let me know that also). Please make the subject line “New Balance”.

Little Russell Westbrook is one month old

MY BIG MAN!! #nono #nrw #1month

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

This seems excessive

I know little about fashion but this is one ugly dress

Odds & ends

Erin Andrews is in a bikini on the cover of Health Magazine ... Stephen A. Smith apologized to Kevin Durant's mom ... The Cubs are selling Wrigley Field ivy leaves from 2016 season for $200​ ... Ain't no party like a Stanley Cup champions party, just ask the Penguins ... Score one for amateur soccer teams named after liquor stores ... This is the strangest carry-on item you'll see all day ... ​The most shared video ever on Facebook is about clothes storage ... Super Nintendo World theme parks are on the way ... The best props in Hollywood history are up for auction.

Yasiel Puig flips the bird

Top 5 bloopers of NBA season

Hassan Whiteside's girlfriend has a great voice

Once the clock pass 12 , sick or not you still sing to me I appreciate you @ashlyariza

A post shared by Hassan whiteside (@hassanwhiteside) on

Generous strike zone for Sidney Crosby

#SidneyCrosby threw the first pitch at the #Pirates game. Do you agree with the strike call? 👀

A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official) on

LOL Jets

Happy Birthday, Yasmine Bleeth

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters