My new favorite hockey fan

Nashville may have lost in the Stanley Cup Finals, but a young fan named Wrigley has a message for the “Pweds.” She knows the team is sad, but they did “gweat” and she can’t wait until next year. NHL, if you’re reading this, make this a commercial now. Go Pweds!!

She said no

A grounds crew dance during a minor league baseball game seemed like the perfect way to get engaged ... until she said no. But don't worry—it was all a practical joke.

Dumb bet alert

This Warriors fan got an awful Richard Jefferson tattoo because Golden State didn't sweep.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Alli Martinez: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 24 Close expandIcon 1 24 Close

Alli Martinez is a model who should be on your radar. And if you don't have a model radar, then just check out Alli's photos and enjoy the show (click for full-size gallery).

Worst swimsuit ever

I can't think of anything less sexy than this hairy chest swimsuit. And now that you have that awful swimsuit image in your head, let Hailey Clauson help ease your emotional pain.

One way to spend $52,000

A pair of Nike’s self-lacing Air Mags, inspired by Marty McFly, sold for $52,000 at auction. The previous record for a pair of sneakers was $20,000.

Paging all cat lovers

There’s a “medieval cat castle” for sale in Arizona and it’s very bizarre.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Little Russell Westbrook is one month old

MY BIG MAN!! #nono #nrw #1month A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

This seems excessive

Woman, Hannah Pewee #HannahPewee kicked out of mall for jean shorts, 'Finding Nemo' tank https://t.co/JP1TUhfgHU — TRAPPIST1 (@MCTV419) June 13, 2017

I know little about fashion but this is one ugly dress

Lindsay Lohan channels vintage glamour in £4,000 Gucci gown as she attends children's charity https://t.co/JQGpVJnq5e pic.twitter.com/G0cMwrmY5M — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 14, 2017

Odds & ends

Yasiel Puig flips the bird

Yasiel Puig went yard and then flipped the bird at some fans pic.twitter.com/9laxhLoYpr — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) June 14, 2017

Top 5 bloopers of NBA season

Here are the Top 5 #Shaqtin moments from the 2016-17 NBA season! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ux2EZpZ59I — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) June 14, 2017

Hassan Whiteside's girlfriend has a great voice

Once the clock pass 12 , sick or not you still sing to me I appreciate you @ashlyariza A post shared by Hassan whiteside (@hassanwhiteside) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Generous strike zone for Sidney Crosby

#SidneyCrosby threw the first pitch at the #Pirates game. Do you agree with the strike call? 👀 A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

LOL Jets

The Christian Hackenberg Experience pic.twitter.com/CszEeSyUOt — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 13, 2017

Happy Birthday, Yasmine Bleeth

