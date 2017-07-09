Joel Embiid takes issue with ESPN graphic

Joel Embiid is tired of being told about his injury history.

During the Philadelphia 76ers Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, a graphic was displayed showing how many games the Sixers' top draft picks have played.

According to whatever network this is,I've NEVER played a game in my life.Nerlens neither.I guess I can be a freaking ROOKIE next year again pic.twitter.com/nhoMt9cxtQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 9, 2017

Alternative facts I guess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 9, 2017

That network is ESPN. And Embiid seems to have missed what the graphic was actually saying.

Although he has played in 31 games in three years and Nerlens Noel has played in 193 games in his career, the graphic was only addressing their rookie seasons. That's why it says Jahlil Okafor played 53 games instead of 103.

Embiid has had a long week, so the brain fart is a bit understandable. Between his feud with LaVar Ball and the $10,000 fine he got issued Saturday from the NBA for "using inappropriate language on social media," he's had a lot on his plate.

Embiid is normally great on social media, but this week has not been one of his better ones.