Friday's Hot Clicks: Agata Zia; Is Klay Thompson hooking up with an Instagram star?

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Klay Thompson is having a fun offseason

You know Klay Thompson - NBA champion, big in China. You know Abigail Ratchford - Instagram model, former LLOD. If you connect the social media dots, it appears the duo have been enjoying some time together as of late. I think I speak for all of the Hot Clicks readers when I say, "Great work, Klay!"

Three worst Patriots fans ever

Like any good Patriots fan, I think Roger Goodell is the worst person who ever lived and deserves to spend the rest of his life in a locked room with King of Queens reruns playing on a loop. So I was not happy to see this photo of Goodell at Gillette Stadium last night posing with three Pats fans. Luckily, my favorite journalist Turtle Boy destroyed the trio for the photo.

NBA Cereal Wars

Apple Zachs and Havli-Chex are my two favorites. Raisin Bam not so much.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Agata Zia: Lovely Lady of the Day
Polish model Agata Zia should be on your radar. Follow her on Instagram if you aren't already. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Eric Clapton can fish

For the second year in a row, Eric Clapton caught a ridiculously enormous salmon while fishing in Iceland.

Ranking the SNL weekend anchors

I think the current duo (Michael Che and Colin Jost) are beyond horrible, so glad to see they are ranked accordingly.

Fried chicken beer is now a thing

No thanks.

Tiger Woods relationship update

Braun Strowman meets Mountain from Game of Thrones

Rare MJ and Sam Perkins pics

Odds & Ends

The Warriors used rescue puppies to announce their opening week games ... I love when the Mets and Yankees squabble ... ​Fans have started a petition to get Steven Adams on the final season of Game of Thrones ... LeBron James' new sneaker project might become a HBO show ... Didn't realize Kim Jong-il is the best golfer who ever lived ... Taylor Swift insists her groping incident was no accident ... Top 25 high tech cities in the world ... This woman's passport photo has officially gone viral ... Eleven websites to book luxury hotels for cheap.

Chandler Parsons is the worst plane neighbor

The worst possible way to start a soccer match

Always ready!

My new favorite sport ... Ultimate Dodgeball Championship

1:57 | Extra Mustard
What is Ultimate Dodgeball?

Happy (early) birthday, Mark Knopfler

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

