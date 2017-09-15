Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Isabelle Du; Gabrielle Union Has Issues with SI's Top 100 Rankings

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

SI's Top 100 NBA Player Rankings are out (and Gabrielle Union has some thoughts)

Getty Images

SI unveiled its Top 100 NBA Player rankings this week and they did a perfect job without any room for debate. Just kidding. DeMar DeRozan was upset (again) while C.J. McCollum suggest we rank journalists (love this idea, by the way). Here's a good round-up of all the reaction. My favorite comment came from Gabrielle Union (a.k.a. - Mrs. Wade), who seemed interested in another, more ass-focused list.

Texans beat Bengals in really boring game

Deshaun Watson and the Texans squeezed past the Bengals in another ugly Thursday night NFL game. Not much to say about this one. J.J. Watt destroyed his finger some more, Twitter made fun of Andy Dalton and Mia Khalifa appears to be a good luck charm.

Russell Wilson and his edible balls need a lawyer

I hope you enjoyed reading that headline as much as I enjoyed writing it.

Lovely Lady of the Day

HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
HypePRNow
Isabelle Du: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 25
Close
expandIcon
1 25
Close

Meet Isabelle Du, Miss Vietnam USA 2017, is a contestant on Adriana Lima's new reality show American Beauty Star. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Irish greyhound wins race, tests positive for cocaine

Everyone needs an edge, apparently.

I don't have words to describe how awful this is

Calvin Klein is now selling a $2,100 "cheerleader sweater" for guys and just look at it. 

Coach is having a big fall sale

Revamp your look for fall with up 30% off at Coach using the promo code "FALL2017" before you check out. The more you spend, the more you save. On qualifying merchandise like leather billfold wallets, timeless briefcases, and genuine leather belts, Coach will take 20% off of orders up to $250, 25% off of orders up to $500, and 30% off of orders over $500.

Good look

Not a good look

Ronda Rousey gets a pup

Meet the newest addition to the #Browsey family, Chunk Browne 🐶❤️ #boerboel pic via @layziethesavage

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Odds & Ends

It was a smart move by ESPN to not have Jemele Hill apologize ... Speaking of, here's another interesting twist ... ​The Lions fan who posted a racist Snapchat video just got his season tickets yanked ... Marshawn Lynch was fined for his double-bird against the Titans ... ​The best active NHL player for every jersey number ... The Los Angeles Kings are holding open tryouts for their next goalie ... The Rays and Yankees are getting feisty on Twitter ... Congrats to Sylvia Fowles, who was named 2017 WNBA MVP ... Purdue's new beer is already causing a buzz ... Stephon Marbury believes he's a Hall of Famer (and I agree).

Indians win streak reaches 22 games

Deshaun Watson is going to be really good

J.J. Watt ends Thursday Night Football game with force

Do what you can to help

Sweet Jane

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters