SI's Top 100 NBA Player Rankings are out (and Gabrielle Union has some thoughts)

SI unveiled its Top 100 NBA Player rankings this week and they did a perfect job without any room for debate. Just kidding. DeMar DeRozan was upset (again) while C.J. McCollum suggest we rank journalists (love this idea, by the way). Here's a good round-up of all the reaction. My favorite comment came from Gabrielle Union (a.k.a. - Mrs. Wade), who seemed interested in another, more ass-focused list.

Texans beat Bengals in really boring game

Deshaun Watson and the Texans squeezed past the Bengals in another ugly Thursday night NFL game. Not much to say about this one. J.J. Watt destroyed his finger some more, Twitter made fun of Andy Dalton and Mia Khalifa appears to be a good luck charm.

Russell Wilson and his edible balls need a lawyer

I hope you enjoyed reading that headline as much as I enjoyed writing it.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Meet Isabelle Du, Miss Vietnam USA 2017, is a contestant on Adriana Lima's new reality show American Beauty Star. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Irish greyhound wins race, tests positive for cocaine

Everyone needs an edge, apparently.

I don't have words to describe how awful this is

Calvin Klein is now selling a $2,100 "cheerleader sweater" for guys and just look at it.

Good look

Not a good look

Nikon creates team of 32 professional photographers to be the faces of Nikon D850- & picks not a single woman. #2017https://t.co/ACxLlOFr4b pic.twitter.com/F3U5UABiqK — Kristen McTighe (@KristenMcTighe) September 14, 2017

Ronda Rousey gets a pup

Meet the newest addition to the #Browsey family, Chunk Browne 🐶❤️ #boerboel pic via @layziethesavage A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Odds & Ends

It was a smart move by ESPN to not have Jemele Hill apologize ... Speaking of, here's another interesting twist ... ​The Lions fan who posted a racist Snapchat video just got his season tickets yanked ... Marshawn Lynch was fined for his double-bird against the Titans ... ​The best active NHL player for every jersey number ... The Los Angeles Kings are holding open tryouts for their next goalie ... The Rays and Yankees are getting feisty on Twitter ... Congrats to Sylvia Fowles, who was named 2017 WNBA MVP ... Purdue's new beer is already causing a buzz ... Stephon Marbury believes he's a Hall of Famer (and I agree).

Indians win streak reaches 22 games

Jay Bruce was feeling 22 pic.twitter.com/PiquXjSAYQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 15, 2017

Deshaun Watson is going to be really good

J.J. Watt ends Thursday Night Football game with force

JJ Watt using the spear to decleat a lineman https://t.co/BWbMPETqYH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 15, 2017

Do what you can to help

The U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Thomas are reeling from the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma. @hannahbjeter has a special message about her hometown. To help, please visit cfvi.net/donate. #irma #fema #redcross #vistrong A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

