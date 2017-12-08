@sashabankswwe/Instagram

WWE divas wrestle in Abu Dhabi, ditch sexy outfits

The WWE held its first-ever women's match in the United Arab Emirates as Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss squared off. The only condition was they had to dress a little more conservatively than normal—a small price to pay for such an important event.

Montana fake tweets game against UCLA

Montana was scheduled to play at UCLA on Wednesday but the game was canceled due to the California wildfires. So they played the game on Twitter, and it was surprisingly entertaining.

One way to spend $23 million

LeBron James's new Los Angeles mansion looks tres magnifique.

Charlie Austin is my favorite Australian model. I'll say it. So when she came by the SI Swimsuit office for a casting, I was quite pleased. You'd be too. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Lavar Ball had a busy Thursday

I usually stay away from LaVar Ball's eccentricities but yesterday was too good to avoid. First, he posted my favorite GIF of 2017, where he dunked all over Donald Trump. Then he shared some wisdom with Joel Embiid after the Lakers defeated the Sixers.

Just stop, Odell Beckham

I thought Jimmy did an excellent job with this column on why Odell Beckham is delusional for comparing himself to the greatest man who has ever walked the planet Tom Brady. I don't see teachers using photos of Beckham to slow down traffic.

The next season of Amazing Race looks good

I was already planning on watching The Amazing Race because of my good friends Kayla Fitzpatrick and Dessie Mitcheson (did I mention they are swimsuit models?). And that was before I found out Shawn Marion and Cedric Ceballos will also be part of the show.

Value meal at @AtlantaFalcons game tonight: 2 hot dogs, cheeseburger, 2 waffle fries & 2 unlimited sodas for $19. pic.twitter.com/SZl13WsFLt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 8, 2017

My friend Mitch made this dumb but awesome graphic

With the Jah trade finally upon us, I made a bar graph to show how many Okafors are on the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/8uKhSdvQ2k — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) December 7, 2017

Odds & Ends

Clutch

How psyched is this kid?

Perks of having courtside seats 😏 #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/b0fipJWMXJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2017

Unicorn signs unicorn flag

I could never do this

STARING CONTEST - An armed robber attempted to hold up a Walgreens store in Weston, but encountered a clerk who decided to just stare him down instead 😂 BSO is still looking for the suspect. https://t.co/dVmUzQZMIb pic.twitter.com/0mWZM681Io — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 7, 2017

Meet Fetus Jones

Watching the Wheels

