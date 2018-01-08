Monday's Hot Clicks: Alexis Ren; Jaguars Beat Bills, and Tony Khan Celebrates Awkwardly!

In Monday's Hot Clicks, we review a wild NFL weekend and Tony Khan's three-pump celebration.

By Andy Gray
January 08, 2018

Tony Khan is excited, and more NFL news

The wildcard round is over, and it was a doozy. Peter King has all the latest news and notes. Some other items of interest: Bills fans brought their tables to Jacksonville and took over the tailgate ... Tony Khan (son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan) went viral for his three-pump celebration ... NFL fans can't stop talking about Sean McDonough's cracked voice ... Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue accused Richie Incognito of using racial slurs ... O.J. Simpson busted out his Bills gear for the game ...Good piece on an Iraqi refugee attending his first NFL game ... Referee Jeff Triplette had a bad game and is now retiring ... There's no way Cam Newton passed the concussion protocol before returning to Sunday's game.

The National Championship is tonight

Alabama and Georgia will face off tonight at 8 pm ET. Our experts have made their predictions and think it'll be a big night for Alabama. The X-factor could be the game's punters, according to my good friend Andy Staples. I don't really care who wins; I just want to be driving behind this Georgia fan so I can watch on his TV.

Browns fans are the best

The 0-16 "perfect season" parade looked like a good time.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Alexis Ren: SI Swimsuit 2017 Casting
Alexis Ren :: Reef & Hurley Swimwear
Alexis Ren will be a rookie in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue (watch live footage from her shoot here), and I can't wait to ask about her Twitter vs. Instagram philosophy. It's pretty spot on. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Golden Globes Round-Up

The Golden Globes took place last night and was much more serious than past years. Seth Meyers didn't hold back in his monologue, taking aim at Harvey Weinstein and other shady men in Hollywood. James Franco won best actor in a musical or comedy and was joined by an unexpected visitor while accepting the award. Franco was then called out on Twitter for being shady. Tom Hanks read everyone's mind and started serving martinis. A bunch of actresses called out E! for paying men more than women. Oh, and Oprah gave an amazing speech and everyone wants her to run for president now.

Game of Thrones hotel is open for business

The hotel in western Finland spans 20,000 square meters and includes accommodations, a restaurant, bar, and chapel. And they're all made of snow and ice!

Radiohead suing Lana Del Ray for plagiarism

So I'm not the only one who noticed how much Get Free sounds like Creep.

Buffalo-Cincinnati​ love continues

Weird sink alert

Scary news out of Houston

Odds & Ends

I love any sports story that involves Miss Bum Bum ... Seems weird that a big-time NCAA ref would quit because of some backlash on Twitter ... The Terry Glenn story keeps getting sadder ... Nick Saban eats the same breakfast I did at age 11 ... Hockey players are the best ... Imagine starting a sport for the first time and qualifying for the Olympics four months later ... I'm way late on this Wheel of Fortune controversy, but it's great ... I'd be so angry if my plane had to turn around because of a bad odor ... The 50 most-read articles on Wikipedia in 2017 ... This guy accidentally boarded a flight to Las Vegas ... The world's largest glass bridge is now open in China ... That Stephen Miller-Jake Tapper interview was all kinds of awkward.

Saints dance party!

Bill Cowher: Table breaker

In case you missed this crazy ending

Hockey players are the best (one more example)

So are young hockey fans

One ugly sweater

Stay

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

