Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Kylie Marie; Alabama Wins National Title, Player Celebrates With Proposal

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we look at an Alabama player's postgame wedding proposal. 

By Andy Gray
January 09, 2018

Roll Tide. She said yes!

Holy crap what a game. Alabama is your national champion after a 41-yard overtime strike from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith. Some other items of interest: Donald Trump was booed by fans forced to wait in rain for his arrival, mocked for not knowing the National Anthem lyrics and cursed by an Alabama player ... Georgia's assistant coach Aaron Feld's mustache was an early choice for MVP ... Watch Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance (and see if the lip sync accusations are fair) ... Alabama's Mekhi Brown had an epic sideline meltdown ... UGA fans have a right to be mad at the refs for this non-call ... Nobody is happier about the win than Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos ... The Alabama radio call of Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown is tremendous .... Alabama center Bradley Bozeman celebrated the victory by proposing to his girlfriend.

LeBron defends Cleveland fans, goes off on Browns player

The Browns are 1–31 over the past two seasons and are so bad that fans held a 0–16 perfect season parade last weekend. This did not sit well with Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who called the parade a "joke" and "completely wrong." Not everyone agreed, and by everyone, I mean LeBron James, who stuck up for Browns fans and blasted Ogbah for his criticism.

Bills fans get Andy Dalton tattoos

I like the one of him going through the table.

It's really, really cold in New York City but Kylie Marie is here to heat things up. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The most stylish people in golf

Our friends at Golf Magazine put away their five-irons to discuss style in golf, who has it, and what you can do to get it.

Johnny Weir is right

Speaking of stylish people, Johnny Weir was asked about Tonya Harding and went off on the former figure skater. I agree completely. It seems so weird people are now celebrating someone who intentionally ruined the career of her biggest rival. But I haven't seen I, Tonya yet, though I doubt it'll change my mind.

Are you an adventurous eater?

Buzzfeed has a quiz to find out.

R.I.P. Home Run Derby

Here's my buddy Chris Chavez. He desperately wants to be on Survivor. If anyone has a connection, please email me.

My new favorite Instagram account

Odds & Ends

Saints DE Cameron Jordan should win a Troll Award for this move on Cam Newton ... A 61-year-old grandfather who went back to school joined the college golf team ... Steve Kerr had some not-so-nice things to say about LaVar Ball ... Todd Gurley got over the Rams' playoff loss by partying with good-looking women ... NHL Power Rankings: We may be on track for a Tampa-Vegas Stanley Cup Final ... The sports reporter who went missing was found unharmed ... Coachella has banned marijuana even though it's legal in California ... The guy from This is Us fell into a swimming pool at a Golden Globes party ... Meryl Streep has been nominated for an Oscar so many times that she can't name all the movies that earned the nominations.

NBA players love them some college football

At least he apologized

Hey Jude

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

