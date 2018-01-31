Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Rania Gamal; JuJu Smith-Schuster Has a Message for Patriots Fans

JuJu clearly just thinks that Patriots are No. 1! Plus a look at more NBA pettiness and the lovely Rania Gamal.

By Jon Tayler
January 31, 2018
Twitter

JuJu on that beef

​Steelers wide receiver and cycling aficionado JuJu Smith-Schuster is in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl despite the fact that his team isn't. That might be a bummer for some, but Smith-Schuster seems to be taking his time at the championship game in stride, even if he is surrounded by fans of the hated Patriots. Then again, as he showed in this photo with a Tom Brady jersey-clad dude, he can still make it clear how he feels about Bill Belichick and company.

That's not very nice, JuJu—but it is very funny.

Speaking of Pennsylvania Patriots shade

Ben Simmons isn't an All-Star, but he sub-tweets like one

On Tuesday, John Wall was forced out of the upcoming NBA All-Star Game due to an injury. His replacement? Pistons center Andre Drummond. And judging by this Ben Simmons tweet that he sent out right as that news was announced, he doesn't exactly agree with that call.

Nor, for that matter, does the Celtics' Jaylen Brown, who previously got the Draymond Green seal of approval.

The NBA remains the pettiest league on earth.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Rania Gamal: Lovely Lady of the Day
We don't keep official stats on these types of things, but I believe Rania Gamal is the first model from Dubai ever featured as LLOD. Congrats, Rania (click for full-size gallery).

And now, a message from the mayor of Minneapolis

Sun's out, guns out

Bad idea, Andrew

Odds & Ends

Good news, Eagles fans: The poles in Philadelphia won't be Crisco'd on Sunday, so climb away without fear of greasy slips ... Warren Sapp took SI's Tim Rohan to two different strip clubs in this wild, excellent piece on the NFL Hall of Famer ... The Super Bowl at church? Here are our picks for the best offbeat venues to watch the game ... This GQ feature on the legendary Quincy Jones is full of some absolutely insane stories; it's a very long but very good read ... Fire up the Brass Bonanza, Whalers fans ... RIP to longtime Padres general manager and all-around good baseball guy Kevin Towers ... The Cavaliers won't have Kevin Love to kick around for the next two months ... All seven Lids stores in the Mall of America, ranked ... For whatever reason, Mel Gibson is doing a Passion of the Christ sequel ... An answer to an important question: Is Teen Wolf's Scott Howard actually a good basketball player?

I believe this is what you call a golazo

Mercy, what a finish from PSG's Thomas Meunier.

What a throw

Someone get this girl on a pitcher's mound, stat.

Brad Stevens inception!

Oof

It's Wednesday, my dudes

Please come pat me on the head.

Email Jon (jon.tayler@simail.com) with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

