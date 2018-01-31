Twitter

JuJu on that beef

​Steelers wide receiver and cycling aficionado JuJu Smith-Schuster is in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl despite the fact that his team isn't. That might be a bummer for some, but Smith-Schuster seems to be taking his time at the championship game in stride, even if he is surrounded by fans of the hated Patriots. Then again, as he showed in this photo with a Tom Brady jersey-clad dude, he can still make it clear how he feels about Bill Belichick and company.

rt when you see it pic.twitter.com/n3t2PXz87S — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 30, 2018

That's not very nice, JuJu—but it is very funny.

Speaking of Pennsylvania Patriots shade

Ben Simmons isn't an All-Star, but he sub-tweets like one

On Tuesday, John Wall was forced out of the upcoming NBA All-Star Game due to an injury. His replacement? Pistons center Andre Drummond. And judging by this Ben Simmons tweet that he sent out right as that news was announced, he doesn't exactly agree with that call.

😂 — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 31, 2018

Nor, for that matter, does the Celtics' Jaylen Brown, who previously got the Draymond Green seal of approval.

🤔🤔🤔 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2018

The NBA remains the pettiest league on earth.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Rania Gamal: Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of HypePRNow/www.hypeprnow.com

1 of 13

We don't keep official stats on these types of things, but I believe Rania Gamal is the first model from Dubai ever featured as LLOD. Congrats, Rania (click for full-size gallery).

And now, a message from the mayor of Minneapolis

Sun's out, guns out

Bad idea, Andrew

Hard to make Alex Smith mad. But I managed to do it. pic.twitter.com/4nFVqsDKIx — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) January 30, 2018

Odds & Ends

Good news, Eagles fans: The poles in Philadelphia won't be Crisco'd on Sunday, so climb away without fear of greasy slips ... Warren Sapp took SI's Tim Rohan to two different strip clubs in this wild, excellent piece on the NFL Hall of Famer ... The Super Bowl at church? Here are our picks for the best offbeat venues to watch the game ... This GQ feature on the legendary Quincy Jones is full of some absolutely insane stories; it's a very long but very good read ... Fire up the Brass Bonanza, Whalers fans ... RIP to longtime Padres general manager and all-around good baseball guy Kevin Towers ... The Cavaliers won't have Kevin Love to kick around for the next two months ... All seven Lids stores in the Mall of America, ranked ... For whatever reason, Mel Gibson is doing a Passion of the Christ sequel ... An answer to an important question: Is Teen Wolf's Scott Howard actually a good basketball player?

I believe this is what you call a golazo

Gooooooooool, golazo de @ThomMills, el belga sorprende a todos con un disparo lejano de tres dedos que se cuela al fondo, ya gana el @psg_espanol #SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/lmxEPxhYpe — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 30, 2018

Mercy, what a finish from PSG's Thomas Meunier.

What a throw

Twitter do your thing and get me on @espn pic.twitter.com/Vgus7aOQMD — Kailey (@kaileywilliams0) January 28, 2018

Someone get this girl on a pitcher's mound, stat.

Brad Stevens inception!

Guys. Brad Stevens was upset with his arms crossed in front of a fan who was upset with his arms crossed in front of another fan who was wearing a shirt with a picture of Brad Stevens upset with his arms crossed. pic.twitter.com/PCtYyn68Qj — Adam Davis (@daadvaims) January 30, 2018

Oof

My favorite moment of tonight was Chinese media asking Patrick Chung to speak Chinese and him saying, “I’m from Jamaica” — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) January 30, 2018

It's Wednesday, my dudes

Please come pat me on the head.

