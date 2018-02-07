@whitesox/Twitter

Wheel of Fortune disses the White Sox

It’s not easy being a White Sox fan in Chicago, where the Cubs grab most of the headlines. Last night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune is another example. The episode featured Chicago as part of its “Great American Cities” week, and contestants were given a crossword-style puzzle with all the city’s major sports teams ... but the White Sox were MIA. The team posted an easy fix on their Twitter account.

Paige Spiranac joins SI Swimsuit

I speak for all of SI Swimsuit when I say we are happy to welcome Paige Spiranac to the family. Check out her first photo and a story I wrote about her experience with bullying. Expecting that call from the Pulitzer Committee any day now.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick go public

I almost skipped this story because the author referred to the couple as “Aaronica.”

Anna Katharina is a model who should be on your radar. She is today’s LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Josh McDaniels really screwed over Indianapolis

By now you’ve heard the saga of Josh McDaniels accepting, then backing out of the Colts’ head coaching gig. The theory that makes the most sense to me is Jim Irsay freaked him out. The theory that makes no sense but I love is Robert Kraft planned the whole thing as Deflategate revenge. Twitter, as usual, had many jokes about the situation.

Great moments in speed golf

Congrats to PGA rookies Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Yun and Stephan Jaeger, who set a new Guinness Record for fastest hole played by a foursome (27.88 seconds). Can we make speed golf an Olympic sport?

Carson Wentz gets engaged

She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough! pic.twitter.com/OPr0kilabh — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2018

Greatest NBA photo ever taken?

Thirty years ago today, SI’s Walter Iooss shot this iconic image of Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/hoMj7fQR0Q — SI Vault (@si_vault) February 7, 2018

These are interesting

Shoe customizer @Kickstradomis has made these shoes for Eagles fan @KarlTowns to wear against the Cavs tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b64LtxDcxF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2018

Odds & Ends

Excited to see how the NFL spins the Super Bowl ratings ... Rob Gronkowski seemed pretty mellow during his 911 call after being burglarized ... It’s getting ugly with LeBron and the Cavs ... Find time to read this piece on Derrick Rose and his shoe deal with Adidas ... ...I’m very into this new John Wall-Marcin Gortat feud ... 25 must-see destinations, from a guy who just went on a 22,000-mile road trip ... Accidental Google searches are always a good time ... Behind the scenes of the Giants’ Dirty Dancing commercial ... Katy Perry has changed her mind about kissing a girl (the song, of course).

This is good to see

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy.



Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! 👍 pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Nick Foles calls the big play

Nick Foles: "You want Philly Philly?"



Doug Pederson: "... yeah, let's do it"



Foles not only made the catch, he made the call to run the play. (via @Insidethenfl) pic.twitter.com/zdcLj1asUt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2018

Wow Wow Wow

Giannis just jumped over Tim Hardaway Jr. 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/3vVGJkde0W — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 7, 2018

Lindsay Lohan re-enacts Mean Girls quotes

