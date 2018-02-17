Weekend Hot Clicks: Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan; Olympics Roundup

In this weekend's edition of Hot Clicks we celebrate the greatness of Michael Jordan, plus we bring you the latest from the Winter Olympics. 

By Andrew Doughty
February 17, 2018

Olympics Roundup

The U.S. men’s hockey team is not good ... Lindsey Vonn missed the podium in the Super G ... Celebrities and athletes lost their minds over Adam Rippon’s free program ... Nathan Chen almost pulled off an impossible combeack ... Here’s the weekend schedule, which includes a bunch of hockey, skiing and curling.

NBC botched this

NBC cut away from the women’s Super G race and deemed Austria’s Anna Veith the winner, saying all the skiers outside the top 19 had no chance. Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka -- better known for her snowboarding exploits -- then borrowed Mikaela Shiffrin’s skis and won the gold.

This happened. In real life

A 49-year-old skier went missing in New York was found six days later in California .. in all his ski stuff and didn’t know what happened.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Brenna Huckaby 2018: Aruba
<p>Brenna Huckaby was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

Your LLOD for this mid-February weekend is Brenna Huckaby (Click here for full-sized gallery)

LeBron responds

LeBron James doesn’t appear to be sticking to dribbling.

Mid-Major Madness

64-team bracket of the best mid-major teams since 2000 includes 2006 George Mason and 2011 VCU.

I can’t even...

Problem solved

The GOAT’s 55th

Chase Carter

Odds and Ends

Spend the weekend with the 2018 SI Swimsuit ladies ... Gambling advice for the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Weekend ... An Arizona cheerleader was ejected for heckling a player ... Arkansas State is suing Miami for cancelling their game last year ... Gronk retiring? The WWE is trying to sign him ... Hanley Ramirez owes Tom Brady a thank you … Grading the NFL’s head coaching hires.

50 plays for the GOAT’s 55th

Extreme window cleaning

20th anny of women’s gold

