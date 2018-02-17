Olympics Roundup

The U.S. men’s hockey team is not good ... Lindsey Vonn missed the podium in the Super G ... Celebrities and athletes lost their minds over Adam Rippon’s free program ... Nathan Chen almost pulled off an impossible combeack ... Here’s the weekend schedule, which includes a bunch of hockey, skiing and curling.

NBC botched this

NBC cut away from the women’s Super G race and deemed Austria’s Anna Veith the winner, saying all the skiers outside the top 19 had no chance. Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka -- better known for her snowboarding exploits -- then borrowed Mikaela Shiffrin’s skis and won the gold.

This happened. In real life

A 49-year-old skier went missing in New York was found six days later in California .. in all his ski stuff and didn’t know what happened.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Brenna Huckaby 2018: Aruba 1 of 34 Advertisement

Your LLOD for this mid-February weekend is Brenna Huckaby (Click here for full-sized gallery)

LeBron responds

LeBron James doesn’t appear to be sticking to dribbling.

Mid-Major Madness

64-team bracket of the best mid-major teams since 2000 includes 2006 George Mason and 2011 VCU.

I can’t even...

Penn State football players won’t be able to participate in an event for the school’s THON (which raises money for childhood cancer patients), due to NCAA rules.https://t.co/ybzmpPwWOE — Land Of 10 (@landof10) February 17, 2018

Problem solved

To all the college basketball programs about to be nailed in the FBI investigation, just go the Olympic Athletes From Russia route and send your guys to the NCAA Tournament as the Basketball Players From (Insert Your School Here). — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) February 17, 2018

The GOAT’s 55th

Happy birthday to the

This was his first of 50 SI covers, along with a story that revealed UNC recruiters thought MJ would be 'an average ACC player' https://t.co/sr8NPJ4yq4 pic.twitter.com/p2nKyZGGg6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2018

Chase Carter

Chase Carter is one HOT rookie https://t.co/TLwoxDz2zX pic.twitter.com/ORu4iKE1Tp — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 17, 2018

Odds and Ends

Spend the weekend with the 2018 SI Swimsuit ladies ... Gambling advice for the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Weekend ... An Arizona cheerleader was ejected for heckling a player ... Arkansas State is suing Miami for cancelling their game last year ... Gronk retiring? The WWE is trying to sign him ... Hanley Ramirez owes Tom Brady a thank you … Grading the NFL’s head coaching hires.

50 plays for the GOAT’s 55th

Extreme window cleaning

20th anny of women’s gold

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.