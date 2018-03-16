Thursday's biggest winner was a 98-year-old nun

There's a ton to get to from Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament, but let's start with the day's MVP: 98-year-old Jean Dolores-Schmidt. She is chaplain of No. 11-seed Loyola-Chicago, which pulled off one of the day's biggest upsets with a buzzer-beater over Miami, and became a viral star. God bless her.

More from Day 1

If you missed the first day of tourney action, here's your one-stop shop to catch up. Some other items of interest: Twitter had a lot to say about Buffalo's win over Arizona ... Kentucky's ridiculous streak of games with a made three-pointer came to an end ... Rhode Island’s Jared Terrell and Reggie Miller had a moment ... Ohio State and North Dakota raised the roof ... Grandma Gonzaga was another first-day star.

Free throw shooting robot of the day

Yup, this is a thing.

Family finds another $250,000 baseball card

Two years ago, a family in the "rural South" discovered seven Ty Cobb baseball cards (valued at $250,000 each) in a crumpled paper bag while cleaning their late great-grandfather's house. They just did some more searching and discovered an eighth.

Someone at Snapchat is in a lot of trouble

You do not mess with Rihanna.

Nothing like a cold beer after a game

Bob Marley enjoys a beer after a football match pic.twitter.com/kChE43L15A — Mood:Vintage (@moodvintage) March 16, 2018

Every other pizza > Veggie pizza

Scenes from the big Sports Illustrated pizza party. Shocking nobody ate this yummy veggie one. pic.twitter.com/6vtqUmP7sF — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) March 15, 2018

Odds & Ends

After a ton of criticism, WWE renamed their women's battle royal ... The biggest Day 1 chokes in NCAA Tournament history ... Sean McDonough seems fine with being fired from Monday Night Football ... Love Aaron Judge but he needs to be more subtle in his recruiting ... The Jets reportedly offered Kirk Cousins $30 million per year and he still said no ... Love my man Andy Staples shutting down this Yahoo request ... This is a fun bracket to fill out if you like random, retired MLB players ... Matt Damon is moving his family to Australia because of ... Nacho fries have been very good for Taco Bell ... Bad news for fans of the North Pole Blockbuster Video ... The dog accidentally sent to Japan (instead of Kansas) on a United flight has returned home safely.

Fight night in Utah

For the win!

WOW. 😱😱😱



ROB GRAY gives Houston the lead & hits a new career-high with 39 PTS! pic.twitter.com/LPtUCUXY6n — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2018

This was impressive

Things are tense in Cleveland

LeBron and Lue having a frank exchange of ideas on the bench 😮 pic.twitter.com/2xzFk1zpWT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2018

Tiger nails 71-foot putt

Toronto parodies The Office

Joe Ingles didn't swish 50 three-pointers, but he's still a hero

Walls

