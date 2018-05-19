Weekend Hot Clicks: JJ Watt Steps Up for Santa Fe

2017 Sportsperson of the Year J.J Watt is paying for the funerals of the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.

By Andrew Doughty
May 19, 2018

Watt steps up

J.J. Watt, the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year for his work after Hurricane Harvey, is paying for the funerals expenses of the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.

YOU BLEW IT!

This video is 12 seconds but there’s so much to unpack. First, any amateur knows not to touch a live ball. Second, if you bring your glove to a game and get a chance, you do not blow it. Third, he’ll be sleeping on the couch for days, if not weeks.

This is wild

An NHL prospect’s addiction to video games is literally ruining his career. One reporter said he’ll probably never play in the NHL because of it.

Excusez-moi?

The 1998 World Cup draw was fixed in favor of France.

Brad Stevens is a pro

Brad Stevens is not coaching for his job, but he’s willing to answer the (prank) question.

Top 10 episode

A+ tweet

That veil is bigger than my condo

Slugworth scene gave me nightmares

Odds and Ends

This kid played football for eight days, earned 2 scholarship offers ... Kevin Hart tried out for the Rams ... One of the most bizarre hairstyles in sports is gone … Did you know Volkswagen’s best-selling product is sausage? ... 16 biggest meltdowns in tennis history ... An all-you-can-eat pizza festival ran out of pizza ... Fired Louisville AD Tom Jurich got a $7.2 million settlement.

20th anny of Yanks-O’s brawl

Swimsuit Throwback

OBJ goes yard

