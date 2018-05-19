Weekend Hot Clicks: JJ Watt Steps Up for Santa Fe

2017 Sportsperson of the Year J.J Watt is paying for the funerals of the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.
Watt steps up
J.J. Watt, the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year for his work after Hurricane Harvey, is paying for the funerals expenses of the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.
YOU BLEW IT!
This video is 12 seconds but there’s so much to unpack. First, any amateur knows not to touch a live ball. Second, if you bring your glove to a game and get a chance, you do not blow it. Third, he’ll be sleeping on the couch for days, if not weeks.
This is wild
An NHL prospect’s addiction to video games is literally ruining his career. One reporter said he’ll probably never play in the NHL because of it.
Excusez-moi?
The 1998 World Cup draw was fixed in favor of France.
Brad Stevens is a pro
Brad Stevens is not coaching for his job, but he’s willing to answer the (prank) question.
Top 10 episode
Only TV wedding that was ever worth watching. pic.twitter.com/oBpspOj9ha— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 19, 2018
A+ tweet
Stay cool, just a few more moments and the heist is complete... pic.twitter.com/Nf9B70oOkk— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 19, 2018
That veil is bigger than my condo
https://t.co/Hcn32A17RC pic.twitter.com/1pChVJztEI— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) May 19, 2018
Slugworth scene gave me nightmares
Slugworth is at the royal wedding? First he tries to bring down Willy Wonka, now the royals. pic.twitter.com/wpunSxJs2I— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 19, 2018
Odds and Ends
This kid played football for eight days, earned 2 scholarship offers ... Kevin Hart tried out for the Rams ... One of the most bizarre hairstyles in sports is gone … Did you know Volkswagen’s best-selling product is sausage? ... 16 biggest meltdowns in tennis history ... An all-you-can-eat pizza festival ran out of pizza ... Fired Louisville AD Tom Jurich got a $7.2 million settlement.
20th anny of Yanks-O’s brawl
Swimsuit Throwback
We're throwing it back to @BarRefaeli's legendary shoot with @MichaelPhelps, @CP3 and @RafaelNadal! pic.twitter.com/0jXNvQzEpe— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 17, 2018
OBJ goes yard
.@OBJ_3 can CRUSH. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z9grFq7X5y— MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2018