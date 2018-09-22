Weekend Hot Clicks: Jimmy Butler's Transfer Saga is Very Weird

Jimmy Butler wants a trade. Timberwolves say no. Now they say yes. We can't wait to see what's next. 

By Andrew Doughty
September 22, 2018

Jimmy Butler saga

Two days after Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves, the team said they intend to keep Butler. Then things got weird: T-Wolves owner Glen Taylor said Butler is available and teams should contact him. Kyrie Irving, who’s been linked to Butler in free-agent rumors, said he hasn’t talked to Butler at length since 2016.

NCAA strikes again

The NCAA won’t allow Kansas to play an exhibition game for hurricane relief this season.

This guy does not care

A luggage handler in England does not care where your luggage lands.

Know your landing spot

FC Zurich’s Benjamin Kololli learned the hard way that celebrating in an unfamiliar stadium can be dangerous.

It’s time to fix this

It doesn’t happen often but occasionally refs botch field goals. It happened again in the Georgia-Mizzou game, in which a Georgia field goal was clearly good but called no good.

Kate and Lily

Don’t see all-yellow uniforms often

Halloween costume?

 

I’m sorry...what is this?

Odds and Ends

Colorado State’s throwback uniforms are glorious ... Maryland was found culpable in the death of football player Jordan McNair ... Best movies on Netflix right now, ranked ... Interesting look at how WNBA players are fighting for a greater share of league revenue ... Akron is throwing shots at Nebraska and I love the war of words … Ranking the biggest athlete endorsements in 2018 ... Ranking the toughest arenas for opposing college basketball teams ... The apocalypse is coming in Greece.

Refs wanna play too

Terrifying

New ‘Halloween’ trailer

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

More Extra Mustard

