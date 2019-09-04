Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Louisville Dancer Opens Up About Ian Book Accident

The Louisville dancer who had her nose broken by an errant throw doesn’t want you to feel sorry for her. 

By Dan Gartland
September 04, 2019

At least she has a story to tell

Elizabeth Scott, the member of the Ladybirds dance team who was on the wrong end of a pass from Notre Dame’s Ian Book, did an interview with FTW and comes off as handling the whole thing in stride.

“Personally, I’d much rather make jokes about it and be light-hearted about it and make it a fun experience rather than dwell on the fact that my nose is crooked,” Scott told FTW. 

She says she cried in the immediate aftermath of the plunking but isn’t in any pain now. That’s impressive, considering what her nose looks like in this photo a friend of her’s posted on Twitter. 

(Here’s what it looked like before.)

While Scott says she wasn’t looking at the field and never even saw the ball that hit her, she says she wouldn’t have been much better off even if she had reacted in time and tried to catch the ball. 

“It’s weird when people are like, ‘She should have caught it,’” Scott told FTW. “Because I’m like, ‘Do you honestly think I could have caught that?’ Like what? I’ve never played football a day in my life, that was a pretty high throw. It wasn’t just like 10 yards or something. In my opinion, even if I had caught that, I would have had such bad chest pains and that would have hurt.”

The good news is that doctors told Scott she won’t have a crooked nose forever. She might not want it to go back to the way it was before, though, because, as she wrote in an Instagram post the morning after the game, “I’ve never liked my nose anyways.”

A heartbreaking loss, even by Mets standards

The Mets can basically kiss their Wild Card hopes goodbye after an unbelievably brutal loss to the Nationals last night.

New York blew the game open with a five-run ninth that pushed the lead to 10–4. After Howie Kendrick flied out in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets’ chances of winning were 99.7%. And then the bullpen imploded. 

Washington’s seven-run rally was capped off by a walk-off three-run homer from Kurt Suzuki.

The back pages of the New York tabloids were predictably outstanding. 

The best of SI

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes to NFL uniforms this season. ... Andrew Luck has always been much more than a football player. ... Dabo Swinney went on a crazy rant about iTunes and Fortnite and what they have to do with modern football. ... Roger Federer could have set up an unprecedented U.S. Open dream match against Rafa Nadal, but he blew it against Grigor Dimitrov.

Around the sports world

Ezekiel Elliott got his new contract and will now be the highest-paid running back in the NFL. ... Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck gave all of his players a Batman Pez dispenser before the season opener. ... Somebody broke into JaVale McGee’s house and stole his NBA championship ring. ... Chris Jericho had his AEW world title belt stolen out of a limo while he was eating dinner, just 24 hours after he won it. 

Mike Trout is having such an incredible year

Sorry, Dirk

These never get old

The baseballs are juiced and apparently have remote controls

The beautiful game

This guy broke the bench press world record (738.5 pounds)

What a weirdo

HBO is making a Nick Saban and Bill Belichick documentary

The bookmakers love Daniel Jones

The language barrier makes this like an Abbot & Costello bit

Nadal is a wizard

Not sports

Amazon wants you to pay for stuff by scanning your handprint, because they don’t have enough of your information already. ... A British teen went blind after only eating Pringles, fries, ham and sausage for years. ... Meet the guys who impound all the rental scooters littered around San Diego. ... Two YouTubers are having another boxing match, and this one will actually be streamed by a sports network. ... Netflix is experimenting with dropping episodes periodically instead of all at once.

Zack Galifinakis is making a Between Two Ferns movie

Surprise inside!

The look on his face is priceless

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

