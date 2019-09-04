At least she has a story to tell

The Louisville dancer who had her nose broken by an errant throw doesn’t want you to feel sorry for her.

Elizabeth Scott, the member of the Ladybirds dance team who was on the wrong end of a pass from Notre Dame’s Ian Book, did an interview with FTW and comes off as handling the whole thing in stride.

“Personally, I’d much rather make jokes about it and be light-hearted about it and make it a fun experience rather than dwell on the fact that my nose is crooked,” Scott told FTW.

She says she cried in the immediate aftermath of the plunking but isn’t in any pain now. That’s impressive, considering what her nose looks like in this photo a friend of her’s posted on Twitter.

Ian Book finished what I started pic.twitter.com/AxcQ0sb4r4 — Courtland (@CourtGrangier) September 4, 2019

(Here’s what it looked like before.)

While Scott says she wasn’t looking at the field and never even saw the ball that hit her, she says she wouldn’t have been much better off even if she had reacted in time and tried to catch the ball.

“It’s weird when people are like, ‘She should have caught it,’” Scott told FTW. “Because I’m like, ‘Do you honestly think I could have caught that?’ Like what? I’ve never played football a day in my life, that was a pretty high throw. It wasn’t just like 10 yards or something. In my opinion, even if I had caught that, I would have had such bad chest pains and that would have hurt.”

The good news is that doctors told Scott she won’t have a crooked nose forever. She might not want it to go back to the way it was before, though, because, as she wrote in an Instagram post the morning after the game, “I’ve never liked my nose anyways.”

A heartbreaking loss, even by Mets standards

The Mets can basically kiss their Wild Card hopes goodbye after an unbelievably brutal loss to the Nationals last night.

New York blew the game open with a five-run ninth that pushed the lead to 10–4. After Howie Kendrick flied out in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets’ chances of winning were 99.7%. And then the bullpen imploded.

Washington’s seven-run rally was capped off by a walk-off three-run homer from Kurt Suzuki.

The back pages of the New York tabloids were predictably outstanding.

Our @NYDNSports back page: Mets have total meltdown, blow six-run lead in ninth as Edwin Diaz gives up walkoff homer in soul-crushing loss to Nationals. @DeeshaThosar pic.twitter.com/Z3d8APnKfO — Tom Biersdorfer (@TomBiersdorfer) September 4, 2019

