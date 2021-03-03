Tom Brady ‘Was Not Thinking’ During Parade Trophy Toss

Tom Brady almost needed scuba lessons

The post-Super Bowl boat parade last month in Tampa might end up being just as memorable as Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl victory. The daring boat-to-boat toss of the Lombardi Trophy and Brady’s wobbly return to dry land are unforgettable images. Well, for most of us.

On Tuesday night, Brady joined James Corden on The Late Late Show and was asked to recall the events of that day. Compared to the actual game, “I don’t remember that quite as well,” Brady joked.

Brady held his hands in front of his face while the video of the trophy toss played, dropping them to reveal a big smile after Cameron Brate made the catch. Corden asked Brady if any part of him was thinking, “What do I do if this goes in the water?”

The short answer is, “No.”

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought,” Brady said. “It was, ‘This seems really fun to do.’ Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there are a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom, where the stand is. I found out later that, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. So I am so happy to Cam.”

Anybody who saw Brady exit the boat could tell he wasn’t in a position to make sound decisions. Corden asked if his unsteady appearance could be blamed on “sea legs or a touch of tequila?”

Brady said it was “a little of both” but mostly danced around the question.

“It was definitely a moment of celebration,” Brady said. “I’m happy I’m on land at that point, absolutely. Happy I’m being surrounded by my fellow quarterback Griff [Ryan Griffin], in the right place at the right time. Who can have a friend better than that? Just making sure I was so comfortable walking off the boat like that.”

I had no idea the man escorting Brady ashore was third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin until Brady mentioned it. The team polo and firm grip on Brady made Griffin look like a Bucs security staffer. Griffin’s made a decent career for himself as a reserve quarterback, but he’s definitely got a future as an elite bouncer once his football days are over.

The best of SI

J.J. Watt’s familiarity with the Cardinals’ defensive scheme was a key part of his decision. ... Our NBA All-Star mock draft came out very one-sided. ... What’s next for Lloyd Pierce and the Hawks after their breakup?

Around the sports world

Nick Francona had some harsh words for his father, Terry, after additional allegations against former Cleveland pitching coach Mickey Callaway. ... The Cardinals retired No. 99 in honor of Marshall Goldberg (a running back!) but Goldberg’s daughter has given J.J. Watt permission to wear it. ... Rob Gronkowski is going to coach one of the teams in Arizona’s spring game. ... An Italian soccer team took the field knowing its opponent was in coronavirus isolation hundreds of miles away. ... Zlatan Ibrahimović reiterated his “stick to sports” stance after criticizing LeBron James last week. ... Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta says the team will eventually retire James Harden’s number. ... There was some major drama surrounding a sketchy charity wrestling event organized by a wrestler accused of sexual misconduct.

Wild finish in the Horizon League quarterfinals

Terry Bradshaw checked into the hospital under the name “Tom Brady” to undergo arm surgery in 1983

(This is 100% real, by the way.)

This has to happen one day

J.J. thought of everything

Softball bat flips might be as good the ones in Korea

He’s 38!

In Russia, they play a sport called “Regball” that combines basketball and wrestling

(This article, which is in Spanish, has some pretty good background.)

Chip Kelly continues to innovate

Gleyber Torres has cleats with a Bronx subway map printed on them

Is he in the news for anything else right now?

Not sports

Sewage analysis found where synthetic designer drugs are most popular. ... A species of bird last seen 170 years ago was spotted in Indonesia. ... A Japanese billionaire is seeking eight people to fly to the moon.

A guitar with 14 strings

One of the worst places to be standing during an earthquake

A good song

