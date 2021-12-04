Brian Kelly's Daughter's TikTok Post Is Going Viral After He Left for LSU

By now, everyone who follows college football knows that Brian Kelly decided earlier this week to leave Notre Dame to become the next head coach at LSU. What everyone may not know is that one of Kelly's children, Grace, is a senior at Notre Dame and still has five months left before graduating.

Obviously, this has made for an interesting situation. Grace had a bit of fun with the whole idea on TikTok this week, posting a video about her situation that went super-viral.

In the video, Kelly calmly types at her computer with text that reads "when you still have to graduate from notre dame in five months but your dad already left for LSU."

She later added "Ready to get booed on my way to class every morning." That part is cut off in the video, posted below by Sports Illustrated. You can view the original TikTok here.

Notre Dame is back in the College Football Playoff hunt after Baylor's win over Oklahoma State. The Fighting Irish likely need one more result to go their way to find themselves as one of the four teams selected on Sunday. If they do, new head coach Marcus Freeman will be coaching his first game as a national semifinal contest.

