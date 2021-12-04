Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brian Kelly's Daughter's TikTok Post Is Going Viral After He Left for LSU

Author:

By now, everyone who follows college football knows that Brian Kelly decided earlier this week to leave Notre Dame to become the next head coach at LSU. What everyone may not know is that one of Kelly's children, Grace, is a senior at Notre Dame and still has five months left before graduating.

Obviously, this has made for an interesting situation. Grace had a bit of fun with the whole idea on TikTok this week, posting a video about her situation that went super-viral.

In the video, Kelly calmly types at her computer with text that reads "when you still have to graduate from notre dame in five months but your dad already left for LSU."

SI Recommends

She later added "Ready to get booed on my way to class every morning." That part is cut off in the video, posted below by Sports Illustrated. You can view the original TikTok here.

Notre Dame is back in the College Football Playoff hunt after Baylor's win over Oklahoma State. The Fighting Irish likely need one more result to go their way to find themselves as one of the four teams selected on Sunday. If they do, new head coach Marcus Freeman will be coaching his first game as a national semifinal contest.

More College Football Coverage:
Video: One Inch Decided the Big 12 Championship Game
Baylor Upsets Oklahoma State to Knock Cowboys Out of Playoff Contention
After a Season of Adversity, Utah Blows Out Oregon to Claim First Pac-12 Title
Gary Barta Would Be 'Really Surprised' If Coaching Change Affects ND's Chances

YOU MAY LIKE

Rece Davis on the set of College GameDay.
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Rece Davis Trolls Kelly Over Southern 'Accent'

A video of Kelly went viral Thursday that people can't get enough of.

union
Soccer

Union Depleted By COVID-19 Before Eastern Conference Final

The Philadelphia Union face NYCFC in the MLS Eastern Conference Final on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers.
NFL

Report: Big Ben Doesn't Plan to Return to Steelers Next Season

He reportedly has told some former teammates and people within the organization this is his last ride in Pittsburgh.

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) and the Bears offense celebrates Shapen throwing a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Baylor Knocks OK State Out of Playoff Contention With Upset

While the Big 12 title game may end up helping Notre Dame, several other games during championship weekend will have major implications.

baylor-football
College Football

Video: One Inch Decided the Big 12 Championship Game

Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State to win the conference championship.

dick-vitale
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Expresses Disappointment in Riley, Kelly Moves

Dickie V was not happy with the powerhouse coaches.

Max Verstappen ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Racing

Hamilton Snags Pole as Verstappen Crashes in Q3

The Red Bull driver leads the World Championship, but Lewis Hamilton has cut the differential. Just eight points and two races lay between them and the title.

Notre-Dame-Fighting-Irish-fans-X159456_TK1_3202.jpg
College Football

Notre Dame Fans Excited By Baylor's Hot Start vs. Oklahoma State

Fighting Irish fans are happy that the Cowboys are losing.