Alabama football throttled Cincinnati in Friday’s Cotton Bowl, 27–6. One of the most notable UC football alumni, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, threw cold water on the performance after watching the game in person at AT&T Stadium.

“Let's be honest tho.... Bama didn't impress anyone tonight,” Kelce tweeted minutes after the game ended. “They played good enough....”

Alabama probably didn't play its A-game against Cincinnati, but outgained the previously undefeated AAC champions 482 yards to just 218. One of the players responsible for Bama’s 301 yards on the ground, guard Javion Cohen, clapped back at Kelce on Twitter.

Heisman winner Bryce Young, who threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns, was sacked twice in the game while running back Brian Robinson set the tone with 204 rushing yards. It was a dominant performance by Cohen’s offensive line unit.

With the win, Alabama advances to the national championship game for a second straight season, and the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era.

The Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Orange Bowl between Michigan and Georgia for the national title on Monday, Jan. 10.

