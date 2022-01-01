Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama’s Javion Cohen Fires Back at Travis Kelce on Twitter

Author:

Alabama football throttled Cincinnati in Friday’s Cotton Bowl, 27–6. One of the most notable UC football alumni, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, threw cold water on the performance after watching the game in person at AT&T Stadium.

“Let's be honest tho.... Bama didn't impress anyone tonight,” Kelce tweeted minutes after the game ended. “They played good enough....”

Alabama probably didn't play its A-game against Cincinnati, but outgained the previously undefeated AAC champions 482 yards to just 218. One of the players responsible for Bama’s 301 yards on the ground, guard Javion Cohen, clapped back at Kelce on Twitter.

SI Recommends

Heisman winner Bryce Young, who threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns, was sacked twice in the game while running back Brian Robinson set the tone with 204 rushing yards. It was a dominant performance by Cohen’s offensive line unit.

With the win, Alabama advances to the national championship game for a second straight season, and the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era.

The Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Orange Bowl between Michigan and Georgia for the national title on Monday, Jan. 10.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

georgia michigan
Extra Mustard

Michigan Fans Were Surrender Cobra-ing Before Halftime vs. Georgia

It was all Bulldogs in the first half, and fans of the Wolverines appeared ready to throw in the towel.

college-football-playoff-history-blowouts.jpg
College Football

The most lopsided games in CFP history

The College Football Playoff was meant to feature the nation's best schools. The results haven't always reflected that.

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban smiles while visiting with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (left) after a victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Nick Saban Strikes Album Cover Pose With Cotton Bowl Trophy

The Alabama football coach gave fans the sense of “déjà vu.”

Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at a Bearcats game.
Extra Mustard

Travis Kelce: ‘Bama Didn't Impress Anyone Tonight’

The Cincinnati great wasn’t blown away by Bama’s Cotton Bowl-winning performance.

USATSI_17436757
College Football

Nick Saban on Cincinnati: ‘There’s No Doubt They Belonged’

After many questioned whether or not the Bearcats should have been in the CFP semifinals after their loss to Alabama, Saban squashed the doubters.

jim harbaugh (1)
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Brings Intensity in Pregame Orange Bowl Interview

In typical Harbaugh fashion, the Wolverines coach brought the intensity moments before kickoff in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Alabama football's Brian Robinson with the Cotton Bowl offensive MVP trophy.
College Football

Bama RB Brian Robinson: Tide Will ‘Win the Natty and Repeat’

The Alabama running back had a dominant performance against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Cincinnati Loss
Extra Mustard

Photo Shows When Cincy Fans Knew Cotton Bowl Was Over

Cincinnati fans were hoping that the outcome of Friday's matchup with Alabama would've been much different.