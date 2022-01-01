The subject of College Football Playoff expansion has been formally discussed by the sport's governing body as recently as a month ago, with the decision to grow the field ultimately put off until a later time. With this year's CFP semifinal results producing two snoozers, the issue was back under the microscope Friday night.

Alabama rolled to a 27–6 win against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while Georgia was equally dominant in dispatching Michigan, 34–11, in the Orange Bowl. The lack of competitiveness on the sport's biggest stage begs the question: Do we want to see more?

Based on how the discussions surrounding this issue went earlier in December, it seems inevitable we will one day see more than four teams in the playoff. But there have now been 11 CFP results (semifinal or championship games) that have been decided by 21 points or more.

It remains to be seen whether more teams would bring more parity and competitiveness, but college football Twitter had plenty to say on the matter. Take a peek at the conversation below:

