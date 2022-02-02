Skip to main content
Report: Timing of Jim Harbaugh, Vikings Coaching Situation is Out of His Control

Since Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh began discussing his potential of returning to the NFL as a head coach, his future with the Wolverines' program has been a widely discussed topic.

Harbaugh, who interviewed for the Vikings head coaching vacancy on Wednesday (National Signing Day for college football), has legitimate interest in being Minnesota's next coach. However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, he was not sure if he would accept the Vikings job if offered.

Needless to say—whether he accepts or not—it has been a very tedious and slow-moving process by Minnesota in selecting the next person as the next coach for the franchise. While it looks as if Harbaugh chose the time frame of having a coaching interview during the process of one of college football's biggest days of the year, the timing of the process has not been solely left up to him.

ESPN’s senior college football writer Heather Dinich reported on Wednesday that Minnesota has been operating in a very “business-like fashion” and that Harbaugh has no control of the timing. In Harbaugh's defense, he has been remained transparent with Michigan recruits in this year's signing class. 

Harbaugh recently told Dion Johnson, the father to Michigan enrollee and five-star defensive back Will Johnson, that he is leaning toward a return to the NFL if the right situation arose.

“He told William he was definitely looking, and if an opportunity came up, he as probably going to take it,” Johnson told The Detroit News.

As of Monday, Harbaugh was one of close to three coaches remaining in the mix for the Vikings vacancy that include Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had been in the mix, but withdrew himself from consideration

Harbaugh went through a video call with Minnesota last week before having his in-person interview on Wednesday. Needless to say, whether Harbaugh remains at Michigan for an eighth season after leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship remains to be seen.

What is certain is that his future and the timing of it lies in the hands of the NFL franchise. 

