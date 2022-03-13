Patrick Mahomes is officially a married man.

The Chiefs quarterback married his fiancé Brittany Lynne Matthews on Saturday, he announced on Twitter.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes.”

Mahomes and his wife have been together since high school, and Mahomes proposed in September 2020 after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. The two have one child together, Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born in February of last year.

Brittany has been a vocal supporter of the Chiefs, which included in a champagne-filled celebration when Kansas City beat the Bills in the playoffs. However, that support has made her the target of fan hate, something she claims happens “every week.”

The couple were caught on camera at a Texas Tech basketball game in February, and the video went viral soon after.

Mahomes has stood by his wife through it all, denying a report that he told his wife and brother to stay away from games next year.

