Former Duke star and recently-retired NBA veteran JJ Redick reacted to the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to North Carolina on social media.

Redick retweeted one of his old tweets that he posted on March 12th, the night that Duke lost to Virginia Tech in the ACC championship.

At the time, Redick tweeted “Always proud of Duke. Always.”

On Sunday morning, Redick retweeted the same message, while adding, “Bumping this. Also - great game and win from UNC. Those guys won arguably the two biggest games in the history of the rivalry. Nothing but credit and respect to them. Love, Davis, Manek and Bacot are really, really good.”

Carolina closed out Saturday night’s game in impressive fashion, as Tar Heels guard Caleb Love hit a three over Duke forward Mark Williams late to effectively put the game away for North Carolina.

The victory for the Tar Heels ended Coach K’s historic career and sent him into retirement short of his sixth national championship. For the Tar Heels, they will enter Monday night’s title game against Kansas looking to win a championship in Hubert Davis’s first season leading the program as the head coach.

North Carolina and Kansas will square off in New Orleans on Monday night. Tip-off it slated for 9:20 p.m. ET.

