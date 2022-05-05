Two NFL Stars Could Be Putting Up $50K to See Who Is Faster

DK Metcalf set himself up for quite a large bet against fellow star wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he was asked who is faster.

On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay show, the host asked Metcalf if “You could outrun Tyreek?” The Seahawks receiver just shook his head yes.

Sharpe couldn’t believe Metcalf’s answer, as Hill is nicknamed the “Cheetah” because of his speed. Metcalf called his speed “DK speed,” and that it’s a different type of speed.

So, at the end of the question, Sharpe decided to call Hill out and say he has 48 hours to respond to Metcalf’s answer.

The newly signed Dolphins receiver quickly responded to the bet, saying he would gladly race Metcalf to prove who is faster. The bet would be worth $50,000, and the winner would get to select whatever charity to send the money to.

Hill additionally mentioned in his tweet that he and Metcalf have previously spoken about comparing their speeds, saying Metcalf was “scared” to race him.

“Put up 50k and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !!!” Hill tweeted. “I dm you and you was scared I got receipts.”

Metcalf responded to Hill’s tweet sharing a screenshot of their Instagram messages, saying he has “receipts” too. In their messages, it appears that Hill took a stab at Metcalf while the receiver was in a boot earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time Metcalf has claimed to be the fastest runner in the NFL. The only thing to go off for the answer is how fast the two ran in their NFL combine dashes, along with averaging how quick they are during NFL games. Metcalf ran his 40-yard dash at 4.33, while Hill ran a 4.29.40.

The race may have to wait a little as Metcalf is still recovering from his offseason surgery.

