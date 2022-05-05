Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Two NFL Stars Could Be Putting Up $50K to See Who Is Faster

DK Metcalf set himself up for quite a large bet against fellow star wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he was asked who is faster.

On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay show, the host asked Metcalf if “You could outrun Tyreek?” The Seahawks receiver just shook his head yes.

Sharpe couldn’t believe Metcalf’s answer, as Hill is nicknamed the “Cheetah” because of his speed. Metcalf called his speed “DK speed,” and that it’s a different type of speed.

So, at the end of the question, Sharpe decided to call Hill out and say he has 48 hours to respond to Metcalf’s answer.

The newly signed Dolphins receiver quickly responded to the bet, saying he would gladly race Metcalf to prove who is faster. The bet would be worth $50,000, and the winner would get to select whatever charity to send the money to.

Hill additionally mentioned in his tweet that he and Metcalf have previously spoken about comparing their speeds, saying Metcalf was “scared” to race him.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Put up 50k and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !!!” Hill tweeted. “I dm you and you was scared I got receipts.”

Metcalf responded to Hill’s tweet sharing a screenshot of their Instagram messages, saying he has “receipts” too. In their messages, it appears that Hill took a stab at Metcalf while the receiver was in a boot earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time Metcalf has claimed to be the fastest runner in the NFL. The only thing to go off for the answer is how fast the two ran in their NFL combine dashes, along with averaging how quick they are during NFL games. Metcalf ran his 40-yard dash at 4.33, while Hill ran a 4.29.40.

The race may have to wait a little as Metcalf is still recovering from his offseason surgery.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks. 

Breaking
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

YOU MAY LIKE

D'Eriq King speaks to media at the combine.
NFL

D’Eriq King Says He May Play More Than QB for Patriots

New England wants to use the former Houston and Miami offensive star's versatility.

By Daniel Chavkin
draymond-green-warriors
NBA

NBA Announces Draymond Green Fine After Flipping Off Memphis Fans

He briefly entered the locker room in Game 2 in order to get stitches for a right eye laceration.

By Michael Shapiro
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals.
College Football

Two Schools Standing Out in Arch Manning Recruitment, per Report

Manning previously narrowed his search down to six schools.

By Madison Williams
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano
red bull racing
Formula1

Netflix Makes Decision on Whether to Renew ‘Drive to Survive’

The behind-the-scenes F1 show has been a hit for the streaming giant, and helped bring about a surge in popularity for the sport worldwide.

By Nick Selbe
marcus-smart-celtics
NBA

Marcus Smart Gives Injury Update Before Game 3 vs. Bucks

Boston’s guard expects to be on the floor as the series heads to Milwaukee.

By Michael Shapiro
May 1, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; New Jersey Generals running back Trey Williams (3) runs against the Philadelphia Stars during the second half at Protective Park.
Play
Betting

USFL Week 4 Best Bets, Lines and Future Odds

Bets and analysis for the fourth week of USFL action.

By Frankie Taddeo
Joe Buck speaks on a Sirius XM radio show.
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck to Reportedly Host Alternate PGA Championship Broadcast

The broadcast will be produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

By Daniel Chavkin