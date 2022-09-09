Fresh off his star-making turn on HBO’s Hard Knocks, Lions coach Dan Campbell will be at the center of a special giveaway prior to Sunday’s season opener against the Eagles.

The club announced Friday that the first 15,000 fans to arrive at Ford Field will receive a bobblehead depicting the second-year coach with a black long-sleeve shirt, headsets and a demeanor more calm than possibly any look he’s sported on a game day.

While the bobblehead may be missing the added bonus of a voice box complete with Campbell’s most memorable quotes, the unique piece of memorabilia will likely still have its fair share of fans who’ll want it on the giveaway. Of course, those eager to claim the prize will have to arrive right when the stadium opens its doors at 11 a.m., two hours before the scheduled 1 p.m. kickoff.

The lucky Lions fans who head to their seats with a Campbell bobblehead will hope the pre-game fun sets the stage for a season-opening win as the team looks to secure its first winning season in five years.

