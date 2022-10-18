It has been a nightmarish season for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and he isn’t helping his case on Twitter. At least, he’s not helping his case with the Broncos.

Before his team lost to the Chargers, his former team, Monday night, Gordon saw his usage plummet. He received just three carries in the Broncos’ 19–16 loss. The 29-year-old managed just eight yards on his limited touches and didn’t receive another opportunity past the second quarter. And it appears he began liking tweets from people proposing that Denver should trade him.

Specifically, he liked several tweets proposing a trade to the Rams for Cam Akers.

Melvin Gordon liked several tweets regarding a possible trade from Denver. Screenshot taken on Twitter

Melvin Gordon liked multiple tweets that criticized the Broncos coaching staff. Screenshot taken on Twitter

Gordon notably left a press conference early after a Week 4 loss against the Raiders after he was asked about his struggles taking care of the ball. In the same game, starting tailback Javonte Williams tore his ACL, leaving him on the sideline for the rest of the season, but Gordon has struggled since taking over that starting role in a Denver offense that has disappointed many after the addition or Russell Wilson.

In his six games in 2022, he has rushed 55 times for 201 yards and just one touchdown but he has also fumbled four times. After starting for Denver on Monday, coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to go with Latavius Murray, who Denver just acquired off of the New Orleans practice squad after Week 4. Murray led the backfield with 27 offensive snaps, racking up 66 yards on 15 carries. Mike Boone filled in as the No. 2 running back and placed second on the team with four targets while Gordon watched from the sideline.

After the game, he addressed his frustration in an interview.

“I’m not gonna lie. It hurt a little today watching,” Gordon told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon following the loss. “You know, [the Chargers] threw up the little clown logo on my face [on the video board], and I noticed it all. It sucked. It sucked knowing that I wasn’t able to do anything about it. Go out there and help my team win. Going into overtime, sitting watching the whole game, knowing that I could be out there. So, that kinda hurt. But it’s part of it. What don’t kill you makes you stronger mentally.”

