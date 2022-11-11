Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Argument Aired With Audio on ‘Hard Knocks’

A heated discussion between Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks made headlines in Week 9 after Fox cameras caught the two sharing a few words on the Cardinals sidelines.

For NFL fans still curious to know days later what the star quarterback’s exchange with his star receiver was all about, consider your prayers answered, thanks to the crew of HBO’s Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals.

The premiere episode of the series, which aired Wednesday night, revealed the argument began after the Cardinals were forced to punt after Murray missed Hopkins on third down midway through the second quarter.

As Arizona’s offense walked off the field, Hopkins turned to his quarterback and yelled, ”One, what you lookin at bro? What you see?”

Murray quickly fired back, saying, “I was lookin at you!” before Hopkins retorted, “Come on bro, that sh– wide open!”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, perhaps in response to the beef between his two best offensive players, jumped in and attempted to huddle the offense up as Hopkins and Murray continued chirping.

DH: “I’m trying to win!”

KM: “Stop worrying about all the other s—, I’m gonna get you the ball! I’m gonna get you the ball! Calm the f— down!”

Running back James Conner could be seen trying to ease the tension with an arm around Hopkins as Kingsbury eventually managed to settle his troops down for a quick reminder on the game plan.

Prior to the dust-up, Murray and Hopkins appeared to be in for another big day against Seattle after the veteran wideout hauled in three of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown early in the game. Interestingly, Hopkins would end up hauling in just one more catch for the rest of the game after securing a four-yard grab early in the third.

Cards fans worried about the dust-up leading to any lingering friction may be pleased to know Hopkins immediately downplayed the moment after the game, telling reporters he loves Murray’s passion and competitive spirit.

However, that worry may now be put towards a different issue with Murray listed as a game-time decision entering Week 10.

