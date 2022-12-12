AFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 15: Bills Remain Top Seed

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, the AFC playoff picture didn’t change at all after the Week 14 afternoon games.

However, there could be a changeup in the No. 7 spot depending on how the Sunday night showdown goes between the sixth-seed Dolphins and the Chargers, who are in the hunt. Additionally, if the Patriots win on Monday Night Football vs. the Cardinals, they could have a chance to jump into the playoff picture.

Here’s the AFC playoff picture ahead of Week 15:

1. Bills (10–3): Buffalo took down the AFC East opponent Jets on Sunday 20–12. With the win, the Bills hold onto the top AFC seed as the team prepares for a tough matchup against the Dolphins on Saturday.

2. Chiefs (10–3): Kansas City took down the Broncos in a closer-than-expected 34–28 win. The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West if the Chargers lose on Sunday night to Miami. Patrick Mahomes’s team will face the Texans next Sunday.

3. Ravens (9–4): Baltimore started Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley as Lamar Jackson is out with a knee injury for the foreseeable future. Huntley suffered a concussion in the game and third-string quarterback Anthony Brown came in and helped the Ravens secure a 16–14 win over their AFC North rival. The Ravens have a short week as they play the Browns on Saturday, and their starting quarterback remains unknown for that game.

4. Titans (7–6): Tennessee suffered a 36–22 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, cutting their AFC South lead to two games ahead of Jacksonville. The Titans will play the Chargers next Sunday and will need a win to feel confident about their playoff spot.

5. Bengals (9–4): In the other AFC North matchup on Sunday, Cincinnati beat the Browns 23–10. The Ravens still hold the tiebreaker over the Bengals in the division, though. Cincinnati will face the Buccaneers next Sunday afternoon.

6. Dolphins (8–4): Miami will face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football in hopes to remain close behind the Bills in the AFC East standings. Next weekend’s game vs. Buffalo will be monumental for both teams’ playoff standings, especially the Dolphins’.

7. Jets (7–6): New York is the third AFC East competitor in the AFC playoff picture through 14 weeks of the season. However, their loss to the Bills on Sunday puts them in a tough spot as the Jets could fall out of the standings and into the hunt depending on the Chargers and Patriots’ games. New York will face the Lions next weekend.

Here are the teams still in the hunt:

8. Patriots (6–6)

9. Chargers (6–6)