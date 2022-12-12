While the Buccaneers will attempt to wash off the stink of Sunday’s 35–7 loss to the 49ers when they face the Bengals next week, Tom Brady wasn’t doing any washing after the game in Santa Clara.

Brady and the Tampa Bay offense couldn’t get anything going in the loss. He completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. It was his first multi-interception game since Week 10 of last season against Washington.

After the game, despite it being a homecoming for the Bay Area native, Brady wasn’t trying to stick around any longer than he needed to. According to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Brady didn’t even shower before getting on the team flight back to the other coast.

“Some things I don’t give a f--- about, at this point,” Brady told Silver. “F--- that. I’m going home.”

This has been a difficult season for Brady, who has been averaging the fewest yards per completion of his career, and the Bucs, who are 6–7 but leading a weak NFC South. It’s understandable that he wanted to get out of the stadium as quickly as possible after losing by four touchdowns for just the third time in his career. It’s just unfortunate for whoever had to sit next to him on the flight home.

