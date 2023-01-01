The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.

Evans finished with 10 receptions for 207 yards and those three touchdown catches, emphatically breaking Tampa Bay’s offense out of a lull. After the division-clinching victory, first-year Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked how he was going to celebrate the division title and trip to the playoffs.

“I’ve got 1% milk and I’ve got a bag of Chips Ahoy! cookies. That’s my go-to,” Bowles joked with reporters after the game.

The Bucs can clinch a winning season next Sunday with a victory over the Falcons as the franchise continues its preparation for the postseason.