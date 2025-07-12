Back In The Day NBA

Five-Time NBA Champion Provides Answer For LeBron, Luka Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ex-NBA player Derek Fisher knows all about winning championships. He captured five when he played with Los Angeles Lakers, including three straight from 2000-02. He recently took the time to give his thoughts on the current Lakers, who are led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

After starting strong, the James and Doncic duo was eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. During an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Fisher said the Lakers need to find continuity from teams of the past.

"In terms of the Lakers specifically, the ability will be there any time you have LeBron James, Luka Doncic on the same team," Fisher said. "There's no doubt about that but to win a seven-game series when it matters the most, I gotta know how you're going to react when that fire gets hot."

Fisher's Lakers, which included Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, returned mostly the same core each season during the first three titles. There were minimal changes when they won in 2009 and 2010. The current Lakers have only been together since Doncic joined the team at midseason.

"If you're more of a guy that's going to let your whole arm burn off and I'm trying to get away from the fire, if we don't know that about each other yet, it's hard to get that key stop you've got to get in the fourth quarter of a big game," Fisher said. " ... To be a championship-level team, you need to have some sort of valuable experience as a group that playing 40 games doesn't do."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY NEWS

Shawn Kemp once starred in promotional cartoon for Supersonics

Shaquille O'Neal responds to social media hackers

Giannis and Michael Jordan meet for the first time?

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here