Five-Time NBA Champion Provides Answer For LeBron, Luka Lakers
Ex-NBA player Derek Fisher knows all about winning championships. He captured five when he played with Los Angeles Lakers, including three straight from 2000-02. He recently took the time to give his thoughts on the current Lakers, who are led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
After starting strong, the James and Doncic duo was eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. During an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Fisher said the Lakers need to find continuity from teams of the past.
"In terms of the Lakers specifically, the ability will be there any time you have LeBron James, Luka Doncic on the same team," Fisher said. "There's no doubt about that but to win a seven-game series when it matters the most, I gotta know how you're going to react when that fire gets hot."
Fisher's Lakers, which included Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, returned mostly the same core each season during the first three titles. There were minimal changes when they won in 2009 and 2010. The current Lakers have only been together since Doncic joined the team at midseason.
"If you're more of a guy that's going to let your whole arm burn off and I'm trying to get away from the fire, if we don't know that about each other yet, it's hard to get that key stop you've got to get in the fourth quarter of a big game," Fisher said. " ... To be a championship-level team, you need to have some sort of valuable experience as a group that playing 40 games doesn't do."
