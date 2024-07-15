Former NBA All-Star Takes Michael Jordan Ahead Of LeBron James In GOAT Debate
Former point guard Kenny Anderson believes Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time.
He said its not even close.
Anderson has LeBron James ranked third behind Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.
"Michael Jordan, period," Anderson said to Mark Jackson on Night Mode. "He was the greatest."
Jackson agreed.
"We was in uniforms, and we had no answers," Jackson said. "And we were with some loaded teams,"
What about James?
"I'm not knocking LeBron, he's one of the best ever to play the game," Anderson said. "But, when you run around different teams, play with this guy, play with that guy. Mike never did that. He stayed and got [Scottie] Pippen, but other than that, they were good players....But LeBron James?"
Anderson was asked if there is someone who is closest to Jordan. He said Bryant is second in line.
Anderson said Bryant is deserving of more credit due to the fact he stayed with the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire career. He did not jump from team to team like James has done in order to compete for championships.
"Kobe stayed 20 years with the Lakers," Anderson said. "LeBron, he's always running around, playing with Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, they won, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love."
James won two titles with the Miami Heat playing with Bosh and Wade. He also won the 2016 NBA title with Irving and Love. He also won the 2020 NBA Finals with the Lakers during the COVID-shortened season.
