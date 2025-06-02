Michael Jordan Gets Surprising Snub From Fellow Bulls Legend
The slights to NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James will seemingly never stop.
The latest was from a Chicago Bulls great, Derrick Rose, who said Jordan wouldn't be considered the greatest of all time if it weren't for playing him in Chicago.
"MJ wouldn't be MJ if he played anywhere else but Chicago," Rose said on the Club 520 podcast. "He would've been a great player anywhere else, but in Chicago, he became the black cat. He became MJ in Chicago, just off the strength of the culture."
Jordan played for the Bulls for nearly his entire career, capturing six championships in his six appearances. Chicago boasted Hall of Famers like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman throughout Jordan's tenure, which contributed to their eight-year dominance in the NBA. His play style, individual accolades, and killer mentality are why many deem him the league's best.
Rose has his own resume to flaunt during his Bulls tenure with three straight All-Star appearances and a 2011 MVP. However, injuries shifted the trajectory of his career, making him one of the biggest "What ifs?" in league history. His comments illustrate his admiration for Chicago, claiming that it molded Jordan into the GOAT.
Still, like many statements around this age-old conversation, Rose's point is entirely theoretical. And as long as fans, analysts, and former players continue arguing for or against Jordan and James, comments like these will only persist.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
NBA legend makes head-scratching LeBron James statement
Thunder's roster compared to 2000's Spurs