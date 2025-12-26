Knicks & Rockets Considered Strong Trade Fit for Chicago Bulls' Top Assets

As the NBA trade deadline inches closer and closer, the Chicago Bulls have two of the NBA's most interesting trade chips.

Both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are well-respected guards who each possess intriguing upside at just 25 years old. While there is surely a case to make for the organization holding on to both, testing the market has simply become the right business move. Each player is on an extremely cost-effective expiring contract and thus expected to reach unrestricted free agency this summer in search of a big pay raise. The last thing the Chicago Bulls want is to watch either walk for nothing in return.

White has been the focal point of most trade dialogue so far. He is an extremely talented three-level scorer who could help improve rebuilding and contending teams alike. Minnesota has been one of the most popular teams connected to the combo guard, but more suitors are expected to emerge as the deadline nears.

Nonetheless, there is a case to make that Dosunmu is an equally valuable trade chip. Expected to command even less in free agency and seen as the more consistent two-way player, it's not hard to picture a situation where more backcourt-needy contenders call the Bulls about Dosunmu instead of White. But don't take my word for it.

Could Rockets or Knicks Call About Ayo Dosunmu?

Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Dosunmu has become an increasingly popular name for analysts trying to find the right fit on playoff teams. James L Edwards III of The Athletic was one of the most recent to place Dosunmu on a contender, discussing his possible fit with the New York Knicks.

For a team looking to add more proven depth behind Jalen Brunson, Dosunmu feels like the kind of multi-faceted player that could clock important minutes for Mike Brown. Edwards also goes on to mention players like Pacôme Dadiet and Tyle Kolek as possible pieces to throw into a deal.

Miles McBride, however, is undoubtedly the most interesting name. The guard has been lights-out from behind the arc this year, shooting 44.4 percent from long range on 6.0 attempts a night. If the Knicks were willing to offer him up, which Edwards III questions, it might have to be something the Bulls seriously consider.

The other team that has recently come up is the Houston Rockets. Sam Vecenie named the team as a possible fit in his NBA Trade Board for The Athletic. To be clear, like Knicks speculation, this isn't a direct report that they have reached out to the Bulls. But it would not be hard to believe if this news broke as we got closer to February.

With Fred VanVleet suffering a torn ACL before the season even started, the Rockets were left with a rather sizable hole at the point guard position. They have tried to lean on second-year guard Reed Sheppard more, as well as veteran Aaron Holiday. Nevertheless, the team is starting a lineup most nights that does not feature a more traditional lead guard, and many are wondering how sustainable this could be.

Indeed, only the Utah Jazz commit more turnovers than the Houston Rockets, who also have the second-lowest assist percentage in the NBA. Come playoff time, it sure feels like this team will want someone who can take better control of the basketball and set up teammates. Dosunmu can be that someone, while also remaining out of the way of the Rockets' star players.

So what might they be willing to give up for the guard? It's a good question. Landing Sheppard or Tari Eason would feel like a sizable win for the Bulls, but there is no question that the Rockets value both very highly. Eason is at least on an expiring deal of his own, so perhaps the Bulls could find a way to talk the Rockets into swapping problems, but they'd have to be willing to pay Eason big this summer.

Houston also possesses several fascinating draft picks. They have Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick and swap rights with Brooklyn in the same year. They also have full control of their own firsts between 2029 and 2032, as well as a stash of second-rounders, which includes the Bulls' 2026 pick.

With that in mind, I think it's fair to say that the Rockets could likely trump any offer that the Knicks can throw the Bulls' way. But, again, it would all come down to how desperate they become.

If one thing is for sure, the Bulls are bound to end up with multiple interested parties this season, and it's going to be up to them to maximize the return. No pressure!