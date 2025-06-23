Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan-LeBron James Debate Spills Into Streets Of New York

Shandel Richardson

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James greets Michael Jordan at halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate is among the biggest in sports history.

The older generation thinks Jordan is the greatest of all time. The newer school tends to claim James is the GOAT. These discussion can happen anywhere from the bar to the barber shop to church. More proof of this came during James' recent visit to New York City. He was subject to insults by fans while he was trying to attend an event. TMZ obtained video of the incident. Here it is:

EXCLUSIVE: #LeBronJames had to deal with some salty fans outside a New York City event Saturday night ... with angry pedestrians hurling insults at the basketball legend.

Posted by TMZ on Sunday, June 22, 2025

Jordan and James have stayed out of the debate. Neither has spoken publicly about it. Many feel Jordan holds the advantage because of his high-scoring, solid defense and 6-0 record in the NBA Finals. James has the edge in longevity.

He is entering his 23rd season. Although James has just a 4-6 record in the Finals, he is the league's career scoring record.

T-MAC MAKES BOLD KOBE CLAIM

Tracy McGrady was arguably the best NBA player in the early 2000s. At the time, he played with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. He made one of the All-NBA teams and was an All-Star from 2001-05. The only knock was postseason success.

As a primary player, he never advanced past the first round. His legacy took a hit despite being elected to the Hall of Fame. He spoke about it recently in wake of LeBron James' comments about ring culture in the NBA.

McGrady said he would have won titles if he were in the right situation during Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN. He used Kobe Bryant as an example. Bryant won his first three titles while playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal.

"You don't think I could win a championship," McGrady said. "You don't think I could carry the Lakers to a championship?"

McGrady put up huge numbers during his career but had little postseason success. His best chance to win a title came in 2013 with the San Antonio Spurs when he was well past his prime after being slowed by injuries. The Spurs lost to the Heat in seven games.

"If I'm just put in the position to win a championship, I damn sure would show up and do what I do in the playoffs to elevate my team to that level," McGrady said. "I just never had the chance. So do I get diminished because I never won a championship?"

