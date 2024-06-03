NBA Hall Of Famer Tim Hardaway Criticizes Caitlin Clark's Teammates For Not Protecting Her
Former NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway played during a time when players protected their teammates.
So he was upset after watching the incident between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Chennedy Carter last weekend. Carter shoved Clark from behind to the ground before the ball was inbounded. The play was later upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul, but Hardaway was disappointed none of Clark's teammates came to her defense.
"To me, it's just hatred toward this young lady," Hardaway said during an appearance on The Carlton Show. "Only thing she's doing is she's out here is playing the game of basketball. She's having fun doing it and the media has put her on this pedestal that other people can't grasp. Even her teammates, some of her teammates, have animosity toward her."
Clark was the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft but many feel there is jealousy from other players because she gets all the attention. Hardaway said it shouldn't matter.
"When she got knocked down, did you see the young lady come, she didn't come to her rescue," Hardaway said. "She walked over there and tried to pick her up instead of going after Kennedy like, `Yo, you don't mess with her.' You've got to protect your superstar. Even though you don't like what has transpired and people have put her on a pedestal but that's still your teammate and you still have to help your teammate and protect your teammate. None of them ladies have protected her."
When he played during the 1990s, NBA teams had players known as enforcers to protect teammates. With the Miami Heat, Hardaway had guys like P.J. Brown who had his back. That wasn't the case for Clark. No one offered any assistance.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com