Retired NBA Star Baron Davis Would Rather Treat Players As "Art" Instead Of G.O.A.Ts
Oftentimes, the greatest of all time debate (G.O.A.T) debate overshadows what is taking place in today's NBA.
Players from today and yesterday spend countless hours discussing their picks. It's on blogs, podcasts and in articles.
After listening to these endless debates, perhaps more should take the path of former player Baron Davis. On a recent appearance on the Boardroom podcast, Davis said he refuses to get involved.
He has a much better way to appreciate his peers.
"I don't have G.O.A.T conversations," Davis said. "I always say how can you compare who's the greatest of all-time when they're all artists and they're painters? You don't compare painters. You just appreciate it for its artform."
Davis was drafted in 1999 as the No. 3 pick out of UCLA. He had his best years with the Charlotte and New Orleans Hornets when he was an All-Star in 2002 and 2004. He would have had an even more impressive career if it would not have been slowed by knee injuries.
Davis averaged 16.1 points and 7.2 assists in 14 seasons.
With his career done, he would just rather reflect on the greatness that is LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There is no reason to compare, especially when players competed in different eras.
"For me, I've always looked at basketball as art," Davis said. "Every time I step on the court , I get to paint."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com