Shaquille O'Neal Changes Tune On Rudy Gobert For One Night

Shandel Richardson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) gets the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal ended his running fued with Rudy Gobert for one night.

At halftime of Gobert's dominating performance for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal gave props.

Well, sort of.

He imitated he was vomiting while complimenting Gobert.

“I never thought I would say these words that are about to come out of my mouth but Rudy Gobert is dominating,” O'Neal said on TNT broadcast.

Gobert finished with 27 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks, helping eliminate the Lakers. O'Neal and Gobert have a longstanding feud, dating to 2023.

MAGIC CALLS OUT LAKERS LINEUP

Magic Johnson was complimentary of the Los Angeles Lakers when it was appropriate.

He was also equally critical when the time was right.

After the Lakers had their season end Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Johnson revealed what he felt went wrong. He first congratulated the T-Wolves before raising questions about the Lakers roster.

Here's what Johnson posted on X: "Congratulations to my good friend Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez, superstar Anthony Edwards and the entire Minnesota Timberwolves team for beating my Lakers and advancing to the next round. The reason the Lakers lost was because they played awful on defense, they were too small, and the Timberwolves dominated them in the paint."

Despite the presence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the perimeter, the Lakers had no answer for T-Wolves center Rudy Gobert. He finished with 27 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks.

