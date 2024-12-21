We Done With The `90s: Was Michael Jordan Worse Than LeBron James In 40s?
The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is an ongoing discussion.
While Jordan has more MVPs and championships, the one edge James has is longevity. NBA content creator Mike Dion Peek recently said James was a much better than Jordan at the late stage of their career.
You can watch the clip here. It features the commentators even calling out Jordan over his shot selection.
RODMAN GETS ROASTED BY DAUGHTER
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is the father to a professional soccer player who won a gold medal at the summer Olympics in Paris.
However, she doesn't consider him a dad.
Trinity Rodman, who was a key contributor on Team USA, trashed her famous father during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper.
"He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," Trinity Rodman said. "We tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7, bringing random bitches in. He loves the spotlight."
Rodman was one of the most intriguing figures when he played in the NBA. He led the league in rebounding multiple times while also drawing attention because of his on-court antics. He was a member of the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons in the 1980s before his dyed hair became a talking point with the San Antonio Spurs in the `90s. He later teamed with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Chicago Bulls, helping them win three straight championships from 1996-98.
Still, Trinity Rodman said her father has been mostly absent from her life. After years of being absent from her life, she told a story of how he met up with her at a playoff game in 2021. Afterward, he immediately disappeared again.
"He was like, 'I want to see you soon, I'm in DC,'" Trinity Rodman said. "I was like, 'OK.' And after that, radio silence. I didn't see him again until like, this year. I didn't talk to him or see him until, I think, right after the World Cup."
Michael Dion Peek is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at peektown94@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA