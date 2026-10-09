Rays Need To Improve in This Key Area to Win ALCS

With a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, the Tampa Bay Rays are heading to the ALCS. While their opponent has yet to be determined, there are some key things the team must improve upon.

As the best team in the AL throughout the season, the Rays came into their series against the Yankees with some mixed expectations. Despite being a great team all year, there are many who still don’t believe in Tampa Bay.

However, in a matchup between the best two teams in the league, it was the Rays who came out on top in convincing fashion. In Game 1, they were led by Drew Rasmussen to a 1-0 victory in a great pitcher's duel.

Following that game, the Rays then beat the Yankees by a score of 5-2. The defense of New York really let them down in that game, and Tampa Bay was able to capitalize. Furthermore, in Game 3 with a chance to sweep the Yankees, the Rays did not take the gas off the pedal. Tampa Bay went on to win by a score of 4-3 and punched their ticket to the ALCS. Now, while the team handled the Yankees, they do have an area that they need to improve.

Rays Need More From Offense in ALCS

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates after winning the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a sweep in the playoffs is always a good thing for a franchise, Tampa Bay has room to improve. New York made a lot of mistakes that the Rays were able to take advantage of, but this was a Tampa Bay offense that didn’t perform well.

As a team, they had an OPS under .600 for the series. While the Yankees do have very good pitching, the Rays not performing well at the plate like that isn’t going to translate into success in the ALCS.

Only four hitters were able to have an OPS over .700 on the team, with one of them being Ryan Vilade, who had just two at-bats. What was good to see was that both Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero were over an .800 OPS. These are two key hitters for the team, and their production at the plate was enough to get the job done.

However, as the Rays attempt to make the World Series, the offense is going to have to be better. While they should be the favorite against either the Chicago White Sox or the Cleveland Guardians, they will not win a seven-game series with a team OPS under .600.